TYRANNA RESOURCES LTD

(TYX)
05/23
0.005 AUD   --.--%
01:04aTYRANNA RESOURCES : Results Of Meeting
PU
05/23TYRANNA RESOURCES : Identifies Early Mining Opportunity at Eureka
PU
04/24TYRANNA RESOURCES : Important shareholder meeting
AQ
Tyranna Resources : Results Of Meeting

05/27/2019 | 01:04am EDT

ASX CODE: TYX

DIRECTORS

Geoffrey Clifford

Non-Executive Chairman

Bruno Seneque

Managing Director

Nick Revell

Technical Director

Joseph S. Pinto

Non-Executive Director

Yugi Gouw

CFO/Company Secretary

SHARE REGISTRY

Advanced Share Registry Limited

110 Stirling Highway Nedlands WA 6009

  1. +61 8 9389 8033
  1. +61 8 9389 7871

REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 2 679 Murray Street West Perth WA 6005

  1. +61 8 9485 1040
  1. +61 8 9485 1050

27 May 2019

Results of Tyranna Resources Limited

General Meeting

The Directors of Tyranna Resources Limited hereby advise in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, details of the resolutions and proxies received for the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 27 May 2019.

All resolutions were not passed with voting conducted by poll for all resolutions.

Proxies received and the results of the poll are shown in the Schedule attached.

Yugi Gouw

Company Secretary

P: +61 8 9485 1040

Level 2, 679 Murray Street, WEST PERTH WA 6005 | PO Box 1124, WEST PERTH WA 6872

T +61 (08) 9485 1040 | F +61 (08) 9485 1050 | E info@tyrannaresources.com | W tyrannaresources.com

ASX TYX | ABN 79 124 990 405

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote (as at proxy close):

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's

Discretion

Resolution 1

The appointment of Mr Brett Hodgins as a director

230,062,543

278,917,125

256,650

948,613

Resolution 2

The appointment of Mr Malcolm Smartt as a director

226,147,887

280,981,781

2,106,650

948,613

Resolution 3

The removal of Mr Geoffrey Clifford as a director

227,177,043

280,157,625

1,901,650

948,613

Resolution 4

The removal of Mr Bruno Seneque as a director

228,075,043

279,159,625

2,001,650

948,613

Resolution 5

The removal of Mr Nick Revell as a director

228,482,887

279,331,781

1,421,650

948,613

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by proxy on a poll:

For

Against

Abstain

Resolution 1

The appointment of Mr Brett Hodgins as a director

230,062,543

283,962,033

256,650

Resolution 2

The appointment of Mr Malcolm Smartt as a director

226,147,887

286,026,689

2,106,650

Resolution 3

The removal of Mr Geoffrey Clifford as a director

227,177,043

285,202,533

1,901,650

Resolution 4

The removal of Mr Bruno Seneque as a director

228,075,043

284,204,533

2,001,650

Resolution 5

The removal of Mr Nick Revell as a director

228,482,887

284,376,689

1,421,650

27 May 2019
