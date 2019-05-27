Tyranna Resources : Results Of Meeting

The Directors of Tyranna Resources Limited hereby advise in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, details of the resolutions and proxies received for the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 27 May 2019.
All resolutions were not passed with voting conducted by poll for all resolutions.
Proxies received and the results of the poll are shown in the Schedule attached.
Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote (as at proxy close):
For
Against
Abstain
Proxy's
Discretion
Resolution 1
The appointment of Mr Brett Hodgins as a director
230,062,543
278,917,125
256,650
948,613
Resolution 2
The appointment of Mr Malcolm Smartt as a director
226,147,887
280,981,781
2,106,650
948,613
Resolution 3
The removal of Mr Geoffrey Clifford as a director
227,177,043
280,157,625
1,901,650
948,613
Resolution 4
The removal of Mr Bruno Seneque as a director
228,075,043
279,159,625
2,001,650
948,613
Resolution 5
The removal of Mr Nick Revell as a director
228,482,887
279,331,781
1,421,650
948,613
Manner in which votes were cast in person or by proxy on a poll:
For
Against
Abstain
Resolution 1
The appointment of Mr Brett Hodgins as a director
230,062,543
283,962,033
256,650
Resolution 2
The appointment of Mr Malcolm Smartt as a director
226,147,887
286,026,689
2,106,650
Resolution 3
The removal of Mr Geoffrey Clifford as a director
227,177,043
285,202,533
1,901,650
Resolution 4
The removal of Mr Bruno Seneque as a director
228,075,043
284,204,533
2,001,650
Resolution 5
The removal of Mr Nick Revell as a director
228,482,887
284,376,689
1,421,650
