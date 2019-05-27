Tyranna Resources : Results Of Meeting

27 May 2019

Results of Tyranna Resources Limited

General Meeting

The Directors of Tyranna Resources Limited hereby advise in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, details of the resolutions and proxies received for the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 27 May 2019.

All resolutions were not passed with voting conducted by poll for all resolutions.

Proxies received and the results of the poll are shown in the Schedule attached.

Yugi Gouw

Company Secretary

P: +61 8 9485 1040