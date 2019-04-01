Tyranna Resources : Shareholder Request for Meeting

ASX CODE: TYX
DIRECTORS
Geoffrey Clifford
Non-Executive Chairman
Bruno Seneque
Managing Director
Nick Revell
Technical Director
Joseph S. Pinto
Non-Executive Director
Yugi Gouw
CFO/Company Secretary
SHARE REGISTRY
Advanced Share Registry Limited
110 Stirling Highway Nedlands WA 6009
T:+61 8 9389 8033
F:+61 8 9389 7871
REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 2 679 Murray Street West Perth WA 6005
P:+61 8 9485 1040
F:+61 8 9485 1050
2 April 2019
Shareholder Request for Meeting
Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX: TYX) ("Tyranna" or the "Company") gives notice that in the evening of 28 March 2019 it received a notice under section 249D of the Corporations Act 2001(Cth) signed by Central West Resources Pty Ltd - a 100% owned entity of Central Iron Ore Ltd (which holds at least 5% of the votes that may be cast at a general meeting of the Company) requesting that the Company call and arrange to hold a general meeting to consider:
-The appointment of Mr Brett Hodgins as a director;
-The appointment of Mr Malcolm Smartt as a director;
-The removal of Mr Geoffrey Clifford as a director;
-The removal of Mr Bruno Seneque as a director; and
-The removal of Mr Nick Revell as a director,
(together, the "Proposed Resolutions").
Tyranna will undertake the necessary steps to convene a general meeting in compliance with the Corporations Act, such meeting to be held within 2 months of receipt of the notice. Further details of the general meeting will be circulated to shareholders in due course.
The Board of Directors of the Company (including Mr Joseph Pinto who was not subject of the notice) unanimously agree the Proposed Resolutions are not in the best interests of Company shareholders and intend to vote their shares AGAINST the Proposed Resolutions and recommend shareholders also vote AGAINST the Proposed Resolutions.
Shareholders can contact the Company if they require further information. The Company will be making further statements in respect of the matter in due course.
On behalf of the Board
Mr Geoffrey Clifford
Chairman
P: +61 8 9485 1040