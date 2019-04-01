Tyranna Resources : Shareholder Request for Meeting

2 April 2019

Shareholder Request for Meeting

Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX: TYX) ("Tyranna" or the "Company") gives notice that in the evening of 28 March 2019 it received a notice under section 249D of the Corporations Act 2001(Cth) signed by Central West Resources Pty Ltd - a 100% owned entity of Central Iron Ore Ltd (which holds at least 5% of the votes that may be cast at a general meeting of the Company) requesting that the Company call and arrange to hold a general meeting to consider:

-The appointment of Mr Brett Hodgins as a director;

-The appointment of Mr Malcolm Smartt as a director;

-The removal of Mr Geoffrey Clifford as a director;

-The removal of Mr Bruno Seneque as a director; and

-The removal of Mr Nick Revell as a director,

(together, the "Proposed Resolutions").

Tyranna will undertake the necessary steps to convene a general meeting in compliance with the Corporations Act, such meeting to be held within 2 months of receipt of the notice. Further details of the general meeting will be circulated to shareholders in due course.

The Board of Directors of the Company (including Mr Joseph Pinto who was not subject of the notice) unanimously agree the Proposed Resolutions are not in the best interests of Company shareholders and intend to vote their shares AGAINST the Proposed Resolutions and recommend shareholders also vote AGAINST the Proposed Resolutions.

Shareholders can contact the Company if they require further information. The Company will be making further statements in respect of the matter in due course.

On behalf of the Board

Mr Geoffrey Clifford

Chairman

P: +61 8 9485 1040