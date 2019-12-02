Tysan : DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND PROPOSED DECLARATION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TYSAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 687)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

AND

PROPOSED DECLARATION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND

The board of directors (the "Board") of Tysan Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held a t 4 : 3 0 p . m . on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 20th Floor, One Island South, No. 2 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving, amongst other things, the declaration of a special dividend (the "Special Dividend") to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

Subject to the approval at the Board meeting, the Company will make a further announcement to set out the details of the Special Dividend.

As the proposed Special Dividend may or may not be approved by the Board at the Board meeting, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board of

Tysan Holdings Limited

Fung Chiu Chak, Victor

Vice Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Fung Chiu Chak, Victor and Mr. Sun Kin Ho Steven; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Justin Wai, Mr. Wang Tianbing, Mr. David Robert McClure, Mr. Lau Che Hang Alex, Mr. Wu Charles Hsing-yuan and Mr. Yuen Pak Man; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Fan Chor Ho, Mr. Tse Man Bun, Mr. Lung Chee Ming, George and Mr. Li Kit Chee.