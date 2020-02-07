Materials Down On Global Growth Fears -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after the Federal Reserve warned that the coronavirus could take a toll on U.S. economic growth.

In its semiannual report to Congress, the Fed said that risks of weaker-than-expected U.S. growth had declined late last year but that the possible spillovers the coronavirus outbreak in China present a new risk to the outlook. The quarantine measures and other travel restrictions "could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy," according to the report.

Hog futures continued their rally Friday, and have now risen 7.7% since Thursday, as Tyson Foods suggested that Chinese import demand for American pork is rising.

