Materials Down On Global Growth Fears -- Materials Roundup

02/07/2020 | 04:27pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after the Federal Reserve warned that the coronavirus could take a toll on U.S. economic growth.

In its semiannual report to Congress, the Fed said that risks of weaker-than-expected U.S. growth had declined late last year but that the possible spillovers the coronavirus outbreak in China present a new risk to the outlook. The quarantine measures and other travel restrictions "could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy," according to the report.

Hog futures continued their rally Friday, and have now risen 7.7% since Thursday, as Tyson Foods suggested that Chinese import demand for American pork is rising.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 387 M
EBIT 2020 3 395 M
Net income 2020 2 366 M
Debt 2020 10 597 M
Yield 2020 2,10%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 29 119 M
Chart TYSON FOODS
Duration : Period :
Tyson Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYSON FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 95,07  $
Last Close Price 79,77  $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel W. White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Dean Banks President & Non-Independent Director
John H. Tyson Chairman
Stewart F. Glendinning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott J. Spradley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYSON FOODS-7.61%30 966
HORMEL FOODS5.05%25 603
JBS SA3.49%16 852
WH GROUP LIMITED-0.50%14 095
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%14 001
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-18.48%6 721
