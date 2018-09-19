Log in
TYSON FOODS
Tyson Foods Deploys Disaster Relief Operations to North Carolina

09/19/2018 | 05:24pm CEST

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, Tyson Foods will send teams to prepare meals for those affected by and responding to the disaster.  

A cook site will be set up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, at the Walmart store at 7701 S. Raeford Rd. Free, hot meals will be provided onsite beginning Thursday morning at 11 a.m. for anyone who is in need. In addition, a distribution network will be established with local authorities and disaster relief organizations to deliver meals to flood victims in the Fayetteville area.

Teams from Tyson Foods’ operations in Clarksville and Texarkana, Arkansas; Claryville, Kentucky; New Holland, Pennsylvania; Shelbyville, Tennessee and Glen Allen, Virginia, will arrive onsite Wednesday and begin preparations to serve meals Thursday.

The company’s Meals that Matter mobile disaster relief truck will be sent from its home in Springdale, Arkansas, and is also expected to arrive onsite Wednesday. The company is sending three tractor-trailer loads of product totaling 100,000 pounds, one tractor-trailer load of bagged ice and one tractor-trailer load of bottled water.

“With more than 6,000 team members throughout the state of North Carolina the damage left by Hurricane Florence hits close to home,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility. “This deployment wouldn’t be possible without the support of our team members, disaster relief partners and customers who are all volunteering time and resources to make sure our response is as successful as possible.”

Tyson Foods will be working closely with its disaster relief partners American Egg Board, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Harris Baking Co., Hugg & Hall Equipment Co., Peppersource and Salvation Army to maximize relief efforts.

Team Rubicon, another disaster relief partner comprised of military veterans, has deployed two mobile command centers to North Carolina. The command centers were donated by Tyson Foods in 2014 and 2017 and include sleeping quarters, as well as office and storage space for Team Rubicon’s staff and volunteers.

For continuing updates on Tyson Foods’ disaster relief efforts, please follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

 
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 122,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as stewards of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.


Media Contact: 
Derek Burleson, 479-290-6466, derek.burleson@tyson.com

Tyson.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
