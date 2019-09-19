Log in
Tyson Foods : Donates Nearly 700,000 Meals for Hunger Relief in Arkansas

09/19/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

Donation Marks 3.8 Million Pounds Given by the Company in Arkansas this Year

Springdale, Ark. - September 19, 2019 - Tyson Foods today announced a donation of almost 170,000 pounds or nearly 700,000 meals* for Feeding America food banks and their partner agencies throughout Arkansas in honor of Hunger Action Month. The company has donated a total of 3.8 million pounds of product in its home state this year.

Food banks across the state will receive the following:

  • River Valley Regional Food Bank in Fort Smith - 45,156 lbs.
  • Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Bethel Heights - 38,660 lbs.
  • Food Bank of North Central Arkansas in Norfork - 35,180 lbs.
  • Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock - 30,802 lbs.
  • Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana - 19,800 lbs.

'We are committed to addressing food insecurity in the communities we operate and proud to support our local hunger relief agencies,' said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. 'Protein is often the most difficult item for food banks to acquire and today's donation will go a long way in ensuring our friends and neighbors throughout Arkansas won't have to worry where their next meal will come from.'

In Arkansas, more than half a million people struggle with hunger and one in four are children.*

'Tyson Foods has played a critical role in our efforts to address hunger throughout the River Valley,' said Tracy Engel, director, River Valley Regional Food Bank. 'The company's grants have allowed us to expand our freezer capacity and the protein donations provide our clients with important nutrition they may not have otherwise.'

Tyson Foods employs more than 24,000 people in the state. The company also purchases poultry, cattle, pigs, grain, diesel and other utilities in Arkansas and estimates its annual statewide economic impact at more than $2.1 billion.

*One meal = ¼ pound

*Data provided by Feeding America

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 121,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

###

Media contact:

Derek Burleson - 479-290-6466

Disclaimer

Tyson Foods Inc. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 01:51:01 UTC
