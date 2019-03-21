Log in
Tyson Foods : Limited Amounts of Tyson® and Spare Time® Brand Chicken Strips Voluntarily Recalled

0
03/21/2019

Springdale, Arkansas - March 21, 2019 - Tyson Foods, Inc., is voluntarily recalling approximately 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products.

This includes 65,313 pounds of Tyson® Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips and Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips sold to retailers in 25-ounce bags, and 3,780 pounds of Spare Time® branded Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips sold to retailers and correctional institutions in 20-pound boxes.

Two consumers reported they found fragments of metal in the products. Even though these reports involved only two packages, out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling these products. Tyson Foods has received no reports of injuries or illnesses associated with the affected product.

The product was produced at one plant location on November 30, 2018. Each package bears the establishment code P7221 and a 'use by' date of November 30, 2019. The following products are impacted:

Brand

Product

UPC

Size

Tyson®

Buffalo Style Chicken Strips, Fully Cooked

023700014092

25-ounce bags

Tyson®

Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips-Chicken Breast Strip Fritters
with Rib Meat

023700014108

25-ounce bags

Spare Time®

Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips, Chicken Breast Strip
Fritters with Rib Meat & Sauce

00031400076746

20-pound boxes

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected items should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, discard the product and call 1-866-886-8456.

These products were sent to distribution centers in the following states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

A comprehensive list of retail stores that subsequently received the product will eventually be posted on USDA's website. Use the following link to locate the 'retail distribution list.' http://www.fsis.usda.gov/FSIS_Recalls/Open_Federal_Cases/index.asp

Consumers with questions should call the special toll-free line at 1-866-886-8456. Customer service representatives will be available Monday through Friday 7am - 6pm CST. News media and health department officials who have questions should contact Gary Mickelson at 479-290-6111 or gary.mickelson@tyson.com

###

Disclaimer

Tyson Foods Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 02:19:02 UTC
