TYSON FOODS

TYSON FOODS

(TSN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tyson Foods : Limited Amounts of Weaver Brand Chicken Patties Voluntarily Recalled by Tyson Foods

0
08/15/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

Pine Bluff, Arkansas - August 15, 2019 - Tyson Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 39,078 pounds of Weaver® Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat.

Some consumers reported finding pieces of extraneous material in the product. Even though these reports are limited, out of an abundance of caution, Tyson Foods is recalling the product. Tyson Foods has received no reports of injuries or illnesses associated with the potentially affected product.

U.S. Department of Agriculture has classified this as a Class I recall.

The recall includes 26 oz. bags of Weaver® Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat produced in January of this year. Each bag bears the plant code P-13456 and the 'best if used' by date of January 31, 2020.

This product was sent to distribution centers in the following states: Missouri, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Consumers with questions may call or text the Consumer Relations department on a special toll-free line at 855-382-3101. Customer Relations representatives will be available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. CDT. News media and health department officials who have questions should contact Morgan Watchous at 479-290-5394.

###

Disclaimer

Tyson Foods Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 03:56:01 UTC
