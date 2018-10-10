Tyson Foods : National Association of Convenience Stores Donate Truckload of Protein to Three Square Food Bank

LAS VEGAS - Oct. 10, 2018 - Tyson Foods, Inc. and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) partnered today to donate a truckload of protein totaling 35,000 pounds to Three Square Food Bank to help fight hunger in Southern Nevada.

Three Square will distribute the donated food, which is equivalent to 140,000 servings, through its service network of more than 1,600 community partners to reach struggling individuals and families at risk of hunger.

'No one in our community should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,' said Brian Burton, Three Square president and CEO. 'This donation will provide a valuable protein boost to the individuals who rely on Three Square,' Burton continued. 'We cannot thank Tyson Foods and the National Association of Convenience Stores enough for helping us continue to provide relief to our hungry neighbors.'

NACS is holding its annual NACS Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center this week. More than 24,000 attendees from 60-plus countries are expected to attend the event, which is one of the largest tradeshows in the country. The show, which takes place from Oct. 7 to 10, features four days of general sessions, more than 60 educational sessions and more than 1,200 exhibiting companies and is expected to bring an estimated $44 million in business to the area.

'We truly believe that c-store doesn't just stand for convenience store-it also stands for community store, and we are proud to join Tyson Foods in supporting the Las Vegas community that we call home this week during the NACS Show in Las Vegas,' said Jeff Lenard, vice president of NACS' strategic industry initiatives.

Tyson Foods partners with Feeding America, Share Our Strength and Lift Up America to raise awareness and help feed the hungry across the nation. Since 2000, Tyson Foods has donated more than 100 million pounds of protein in the United States.

In 2015, Tyson Foods announced its renewed commitment to hunger relief by pledging $50 million in cash and in-kind donations by 2020 in the fight against hunger, with a special focus on innovative initiatives at the local level.

'Partnering with organizations like Three Square Food Bank and NACS is important to us in raising awareness about food insecurity in communities all around the U.S.,' said Mark Purvis, vice president, convenience sales for Tyson Foods. 'In this community alone, Three Square served more than 37 million meals last year. We're honored to support those extraordinary efforts.'

To learn more about Three Square Food Bank and its hunger relief efforts, visit https://www.threesquare.org/

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 122,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

About National Association of Convenience Stores

NACS advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 154,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 160 million customers daily-half of the U.S. population-and has sales that are 10.8% of total U.S. retail and foodservice sales. NACS has 2,100 retailers and 1,750 supplier members from more than 50 countries.

About Three Square Food Bank

This year marks Three Square's 10th anniversary serving as Southern Nevada's only food bank and largest hunger relief organization. The nonprofit offers wholesome, nutritious food to nonprofit and faith-based organizations, schools and feeding sites that serve a wide range of Southern Nevadans. A national model project inspired by Founder Eric Hilton with a grant provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Three Square is a community collaborative partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers to efficiently and effectively work together to serve those in our community struggling with hunger. Three Square currently provides more than 37 million meals - the equivalent of more than 45 million pounds of food and grocery product - per year through a network of more than 1,600 community partners. Three Square is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks. For additional information visit threesquare.org. For the latest news and events on Three Square, visit Facebook and follow them on Instagram and Twitter (@threesquarelv).

Derek Burleson, Tyson Foods, 479-290-6466, derek.burleson@tyson.com

Jeff Lenard, National Association of Convenience Stores, 703-518-4272, jlenard@nacsonline.com

Alexis Merz, Three Square Food Bank, 702-644-3663, amerz@threesquare.org