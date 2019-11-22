Tyson Foods : Nudges Dog Treats Turns Unwanted Holiday Gifts into Fido's Favorite Toy

Celebrate the holidays by regifting your holiday sweaters, socks and ties to your dog in the form of a toy they will love

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - November 22, 2019 - It's inevitable. Every year we receive holiday gifts like sweaters, socks and ties that get hung in the back of our closets or buried in a pile to donate.

This week, Nudges® dog treats launched Regifting Remade, a clever twist on this sneaky gift ritual, that turns unwanted holiday gifts into festive new toys for your furry best friend.

To re-gift a gift for your favorite canine, send in your ugly sweater, socks and tie and Nudges dog treats will transform them into a plush toy shaped like a toy wreath, stocking, bone or cat. Only a limited number of re-gifted toys will be made, but don't worry if you miss out, you can create one yourself by following the tutorial videos that Nudges dog treats will provide throughout the holiday season.

Register at NudgesDogTreats.com/Regifting-Remade to be one of the lucky ones to receive an email with a pre-paid UPS shipping label to download, print and affix to a box filled with your sweater, socks or tie and ship it by December 6, 2019. Only items made from wool, fleece, denim or flannel with minimal embellishments will be accepted. Within 4 to 6 weeks, you will receive a uniquely crafted toy, along with a package of Nudges dog treats.

'Our pets are our very best friends and members of our family,' said Karren Peters, Senior Director of Marketing for Nudges dog treats. 'Include them in the holiday tradition of gift giving this year by regifting your items into loveable toys your pets will treasure.'

Nudges dog treats is the #1 natural dog treat*, made with simple, real, USA-sourced chicken or beef and other natural ingredients. To learn more about Regifting Remade or Nudges dog treats, visit www.NudgesDogTreats.com.

