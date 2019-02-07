Log in
TYSON FOODS (TSN)
02/06 04:00:44 pm
60.9 USD   -1.28%
TYSON FOODS : Posts Flat Sales as Chicken, Pork Prices Sag
DJ
07:50aTYSON : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aTyson Foods Reports Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
GL
Tyson Foods : Posts Flat Sales as Chicken, Pork Prices Sag

02/07/2019 | 08:38am EST

By Micah Maidenberg

A decline in chicken and pork prices dented Tyson Foods Inc.'s sales in its latest quarter.

The meat producer said average prices for chicken dropped 13% in its fiscal first quarter, while those for pork fell about 5%.

Overall sales were flat from a year earlier at $10.19 billion, and were weaker than the $10.36 billion analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Meat prices have been pressured by increased supplies in the U.S. and tariffs, including duties China implemented on American pork imports.

Tyson reported a profit of $551 million, or $1.50 a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 29, compared with $1.63 billion, or $4.40 a share, a year earlier, when an income-tax benefit pushed earnings higher.

Tyson's adjusted profit of $1.58 a share surpassed the $1.56 a share analysts expected.

The company said it dealt with high operating and labor costs across its meat and prepared-foods businesses.

Chief Executive Noel White said the performance of the company's prepared foods business was strong in the quarter, adding that Tyson will remain focused on growing that segment, as well as international opportunities.

Sales of prepared foods dropped to $2.15 billion, but the segment's operating margin rose to 12.3%.

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson is seeking to expand overseas, a move it expects will lower its exposure to swings in domestic meat prices.

The company also said Thursday it has agreed to acquire the Thai and European operations of Brazilian food company BRF SA for $340 million, a deal that includes processing plants in Thailand, the Netherlands and the U.K.

Tyson reiterated its expectations of earning an adjusted profit between $5.75 a share and $6.10 a share in its current fiscal year.

Tyson shares fell 1.4% in premarket trading on light volume. The stock gained 14% so far this year through Wednesday.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

