TYSON FOODS

TYSON FOODS

(TSN)
Tyson Foods : Supports World Food Day by Donating More than 74 Tons of Protein to Feeding America Food Banks

10/16/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

Food Banks in Five States to Receive Nearly 600,000 Meals

Springdale, AR - October 16, 2019 - In honor of World Food Day, Tyson Foods will donate nearly 600,000* meals to Feeding America food banks in five states. The total amount of protein donated is approximately 148,000 pounds.

Food banks that will receive the donation include:

  • Food Bank of Delaware, Newark, Del. - 36,000 lbs.
  • Food Bank of Siouxland, Sioux City, Iowa - 22,000 lbs.
  • Freestore Foodbank, Cincinnati, Ohio - 30,000 lbs.
  • Northern Illinois Food Bank, Geneva, Ill. - 30,000 lbs.
  • Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, Bethel Heights, Ark. - 30,000 lbs.

'We're proud to support Feeding America food banks across the country and in our Tyson communities,' said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. 'World Food Day reminds us that more than 40 million people in America are food insecure and with the help of organizations like Feeding America, and its network of agencies and volunteers, we hope one day that number will be zero.'

Part of the protein donations for World Food Day are a result of the company's Miles that Matter program. For every mile a team member bikes, walks or runs, Tyson donates a pound of protein to their local food bank. Community running and cycling events are often designated 'Triple-Mile Events', making each mile worth three pounds of protein to further encourage participation and to ensure a robust donation.

Tyson Foods team members from the company's Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office who participated in this year's Miles that Matter campaign donated 22,000 pounds of protein to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

A total of 339,000 miles have been logged this year from team members at 25 Tyson Foods locations participating in Miles that Matter.

*One meal equals ¼ pound

###

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 121,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Contact:
Derek Burleson - 479-290-6466 or Derek.Burleson@Tyson.com

Disclaimer

Tyson Foods Inc. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 16:02:03 UTC
