Tyson Foods : U.S. COMPANIES LAUNCH NEW “TIME TO VOTE” CAMPAIGN

Nonpartisan, business-led effort aims to increase voter participation on Election Day

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (September 24, 2018) - Companies across the United States are supporting the Time to Vote campaign, a nonpartisan effort led by CEOs, aimed at increasing voter participation. Collectively, CEOs from across the country and from a variety of industries are concerned about voter participation and have committed to encouraging their employees to vote in the upcoming elections.

The U.S. has one of the lowest voter participation rates in the developed world, recently as low as 36 percent, and one of the most common reasons that people give for not voting is that they are too busy, or have work and life demands that prevent them from voting. To change this paradigm, a diverse coalition of companies including Kaiser Permanente, Levi Strauss & Co., Patagonia, PayPal, Tyson Foods and Walmart are coming together, starting with the November elections, to increase voter turnout.

The Time to Vote campaign also aims to increase awareness about the steps employers can take to allow time for their employees to vote. The companies joining this campaign are committed to increasing voter participation through programs such as paid time off, a day without meetings and resources for mail-in ballots and early voting. And all of them care about their workforces and supporting democracy.

If your company is interested in joining the Time to Vote campaign, visit MakeTimeToVote.org.

As of distribution of this press release, approximately 140 companies are part of this coalition.

