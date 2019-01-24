Log in
Tyson Foods to Deliver 85 Tons of Food – More Than 685,000 Meals – to Help Federal Workers

01/24/2019

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) plans to donate more than 85 tons of food – or more than 685,000 meals – to the Washington, D.C. area to help those in need, including federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown. Social service agencies are experiencing increased demand for assistance in the weeks after the government shutdown, so the company is making deliveries to a food bank, a community kitchen and a non-profit group that supports military service members and their families.

“As the largest U.S. food company, we want to do our part to help federal workers and their families who have been going without pay due to the shutdown,” said Justin Whitmore, EVP continuous improvement and chief sustainability officer for Tyson Foods. “We are committed to hunger relief in the United States, and whether a community is struggling with hunger, food insecurity or natural disaster, we’re there to help where help is needed the most.”

The food deliveries will include:

  • Three truckloads of chicken to the Capital Area Food Bank over the next three weeks including one in coordination with the League of Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
  • A shipment of 14,000 pounds of chicken later this month to the DC Central Kitchen, which prepares food for people in need.
  • A 40,000-pound truckload of chicken to the USO Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on February 6, for distribution by the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO Metro) to Coast Guard workers and their families.

Tyson Foods has a history of partnering with organizations like Feeding America, Share Our Strength and Lift Up America to raise hunger awareness and help feed people in need. Since 2000, the company has donated more than 100 million pounds of protein in the United States. 

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®Jimmy Dean®Hillshire Farm®Ball Park®Wright®Aidells®ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had 121,000 team members as of September 29, 2018. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit WWW.TYSONFOODS.COM 

Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-290-6111, gary.mickelson@tyson.com

Category: Newsroom

Tyson.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
