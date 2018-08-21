Log in
TYSON FOODS (TSN)

TYSON FOODS (TSN)
08/21 10:00:50 pm
62.91 USD   -0.77%
10:26pTyson Foods to Webcast Barclays Conference Presentation
GL
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08/20Tyson Foods to Acquire Keystone Foods for $2.16 Billion
GL
Tyson Foods to Webcast Barclays Conference Presentation

08/21/2018 | 10:26pm CEST

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will webcast its presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wed., Sept.5, at 3 p.m. EDT. Representing Tyson Foods will be Tom Hayes, president and CEO, and Jon Kathol, vice president, investor relations.

The webcast will be available at the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.tyson.com and on the Tyson IR App. The direct link for the webcast is https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1201032&tp_key=fc679dcb64

To download the free Tyson IR App, which offers access to SEC filings, news releases, transcripts, webcasts and presentations, please visit the App Store for iPhone and iPad or Google Play for Android mobile devices.

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 122,000 team members at Sept. 30, 2017. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.
Visit www.tysonfoods.com

Investor Contact: Jon Kathol, 479-290-4235
Media Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-290-6111

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 305 M
EBIT 2018 3 192 M
Net income 2018 2 715 M
Debt 2018 9 449 M
Yield 2018 1,97%
P/E ratio 2018 8,24
P/E ratio 2019 10,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 22 834 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Hayes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John H. Tyson Chairman
Stewart F. Glendinning Chief Financial Officer
Devin Graham Vice President-Technology
Scott J. Spradley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYSON FOODS-23.03%22 834
HORMEL FOODS6.18%20 499
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%10 809
WH GROUP LTD-35.25%10 750
JBS SA-10.12%6 125
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-40.44%4 604
