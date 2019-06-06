Log in
Tyson Foods to Webcast Investor Day

0
06/06/2019 | 11:33am EDT

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will hold an investor day at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, June 20. Members of the leadership team will discuss how Tyson’s diversity of proteins, products, business models, distribution channels, geographies and people make for a stronger, more resilient company with opportunities for continued growth.

The event will be available via video webcast with Tyson Foods Chairman John Tyson kicking off the program at 8:30 a.m. EDT followed by President and CEO Noel White. Also making presentations will be Donnie King, group president, International and chief administrative officer; Noelle O’Mara, chief marketing officer; Justin Whitmore, executive vice president, Alternative Proteins and chief sustainability officer; Steve Stouffer, group president, Fresh Meats; Chad Martin, group president, Poultry; and Stewart Glendinning, executive vice president and CFO. The team will take part in an extensive question and answer session with investors and analysts, with the program concluding at noon EDT.

To view to the live webcast and accompanying materials or to see an archived replay, go to the company’s investor website at http://ir.tyson.com. The webcast also can be access by using the direct link https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1238176&tp_key=e01d270b9c or by accessing Tyson’s investor relations app. To download the free TSN IRapp, visit the App Store for iPhone and iPad or Google Play for Android mobile devices.

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had 121,000 team members at September 29, 2018. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com

Category: IR, Newsroom
Media Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-290-6111
Investor Contact: Jon Kathol, 479-290-4235

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
