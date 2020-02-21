Log in
TYSON FOODS, INC.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
02/21/2020
77.83 USD   -1.23%
04:16pBaledge Appointed to Tyson Foods Board of Directors
GL
02/19LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/19Tyson Foods Uniquely Positioned to Meet Global Protein Demand
GL
Baledge Appointed to Tyson Foods Board of Directors

02/21/2020 | 04:16pm EST

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Les R. Baledge, 62, has been appointed to the board of directors of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), company officials announced today.

Baledge was executive vice president and general counsel of Tyson Foods from 1999 to 2004. He also practiced corporate and finance law with Kutak Rock and The Rose Law Firm, both located in Little Rock. In addition, he previously served on the boards of BMP Sunstone Corp. and Fairfield Communities, Inc.

The appointment of Baledge increases the number of directors on the Tyson Foods board to 13. He will serve on the Governance and Nominating Committee.

“The extensive knowledge that Les has about our company combined with his valuable background in law, business and strategy, will benefit our continued growth efforts,” said Chairman John Tyson. “We’re excited to have his experience and perspective on the board.”

Baledge has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Westminster College and a law degree from the University of Arkansas.

In addition to Baledge and Chairman John Tyson, other current members of the Tyson Foods board of directors are Gaurdie E. Banister Jr., Tyson Foods president Dean Banks, Mike Beebe, Mikel A. Durham, Jonathan D. Mariner, Kevin M. McNamara, Cheryl S. Miller, Jeffrey K. Schomburger, Robert Thurber, Barbara A. Tyson and Tyson Foods CEO Noel White.

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit TYSONFOODS.COM to learn more.

Contact: GARY MICKELSON, 479-290-6111 

Category: IR, Newsroom

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
