TYSON FOODS, INC.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
Consumer Cos Up As Investors Look Past Weak Used-Home Sales -- Consumer Roundup

06/22/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as investors looked past weak economic data in anticipation of an imminent "v-shaped" rebound in economic activity.

Used-home sales fell to their lowest level since 2010 in May. Sales of previously owned homes dropped 9.7% in May from the prior month, bringing sales to a decade low.

But economists and brokerages cited signs that record low interest rates had stirred a recovery in activity, starting in June.

Strategists at brokerage Jefferies said the earnings charts look set to make the "v-shape" that's become a rallying cry of the bulls on the U.S. stock market.

"U.S. economic surprises have melted upwards to a record high," said the Jefferies strategists, in a note to clients. "History is not on the side of investors expecting anything less than a V-shape."

Chinese authorities suspended chicken imports from a facility owned by American meatpacker Tyson Foods due to what Chinese officials said were Covid-19 infections among the plant's employees.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

