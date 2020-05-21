Log in
Former FedEx Executive Appointed to Tyson Foods Board of Directors

05/21/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David J. Bronczek, 65, has been appointed to the board of directors of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), company officials announced today.  

Bronczek is the recently retired president and chief operating officer of FedEx Corporation, the global logistics and transportation company. He was part of FedEx for more than 40 years, starting as a courier and progressing into the company’s management ranks. His roles included leading FedEx Express in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and later serving for 17 years as president and CEO of FedEx Express.

A native of Ohio and graduate of Kent State University, Bronczek also has experience as an independent public company director, previously serving on the board of International Paper. He also previously served as United Way Mid-South Board Chairman.

“Dave is a seasoned leader and we believe his extensive experience managing the logistical operations of a large, global company will benefit our long-term growth efforts,” said Chairman John Tyson. “We look forward to his input and enthusiasm on the board.”

“I was privileged to work with a great team at FedEx for more than four decades and I look forward to working with another great team at Tyson Foods,” Bronczek said.   

In addition to Bronczek and Chairman John Tyson, other current members of the Tyson Foods board of directors are Les R. Baledge, Gaurdie E. Banister Jr., Tyson Foods President Dean Banks, Mike Beebe, Mikel A. Durham, Jonathan D. Mariner, Kevin M. McNamara, Cheryl S. Miller, Jeffrey K. Schomburger, Robert C. Thurber, Barbara A. Tyson and Tyson Foods CEO Noel White.  

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit TYSONFOODS.COM to learn more.

Contact: GARY MICKELSON, 479-290-6111 
CATEGORY: IR, NEWSROOM

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
