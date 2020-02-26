The Protein Company: Meeting the World's Appetite

If you want more protein in your diet, you're not alone.
In fact, 60% of consumers are actively adding more protein throughout the day and 55% of consumers say high protein is important in deciding what to buy.
Not to mention, by 2050 global food systems will need to double protein production to meet the needs of almost 10 billion people. The increased demand is being driven by population growth and improved economic conditions in parts of the world.
Just in the next five years, it's estimated more than 90% of protein consumption growth will occur outside the U.S., mostly from Asia. That's a projected global increase of about 45 billion pounds across beef, pork and chicken.
We believe we have the capabilities to capitalize on this opportunity. Here are some of the reasons why:
Our scale: We sell across all channels including consumer products, foodservice and international. We also have the resources to continue investing in consumer insights and innovation, our supply chain and new technology.
Our diverse portfolio: We offer choices. We produce a variety of beef, pork, chicken, and prepared foods, as well as alternative protein products. Some of our prepared foods and value-added chicken products are sold under the most recognized brands - Tyson, Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm.
Our international footprint:We're expanding our global reach. We now have operations in 9 different nations and serve customers in 140 countries.
The bottom line is, it's a great time be in the protein business, especially when you're as well-positioned as we are.
Noel White has run the largest U.S. food company since late September 2018, building on Tyson Foods' existing strategy to even better serve customers and people's changing tastes. In his role, he leads 141,000 team members and familiar brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair.
Noel is committed to growing Tyson Foods by focusing on value-added foods and international expansion. At the same time, he aims to stabilize the company's commodity businesses by listening to customers and adapting to their needs. He believes doing good is good business. He is passionate about both sustainability and investing in our people - for instance, by expanding our workforce education program, Upward Academy.
Bringing more than 35 years of experience with Tyson Foods and its predecessor companies (including IBP, inc.), Noel most recently served as group president of Tyson's Fresh Meats business unit. He previously worked in numerous sales, management, and company officer positions including chief operations officer, president of poultry, senior group vice president of fresh meats, senior vice president for fresh meat sales and marketing, and senior vice president, pork product management.
A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Noel is a graduate of Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota. He received a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in economics from Oklahoma City University.
