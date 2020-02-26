The Protein Company: Meeting the World's Appetite

In fact, 60% of consumers are actively adding more protein throughout the day and 55% of consumers say high protein is important in deciding what to buy.

Not to mention, by 2050 global food systems will need to double protein production to meet the needs of almost 10 billion people. The increased demand is being driven by population growth and improved economic conditions in parts of the world.

Just in the next five years, it's estimated more than 90% of protein consumption growth will occur outside the U.S., mostly from Asia. That's a projected global increase of about 45 billion pounds across beef, pork and chicken.

Tyson Foods' U.S. produces about 20% of the chicken, beef and pork in the U.S. Meanwhile, global demand is expected to increase 10% over the next five years. If our global share of production were equivalent to our U.S. share, that could be over a 100-billion-pound opportunity.

We believe we have the capabilities to capitalize on this opportunity. Here are some of the reasons why:

Our scale: We sell across all channels including consumer products, foodservice and international. We also have the resources to continue investing in consumer insights and innovation, our supply chain and new technology.

Our diverse portfolio: We offer choices. We produce a variety of beef, pork, chicken, and prepared foods, as well as alternative protein products. Some of our prepared foods and value-added chicken products are sold under the most recognized brands - Tyson, Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm.

Our international footprint:We're expanding our global reach. We now have operations in 9 different nations and serve customers in 140 countries.

That's why we call Tyson Foods The Protein Company.