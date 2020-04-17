Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tyson Foods, Inc.    TSN

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tyson Foods' Commitment to Keep Team Members Safe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Video message from Tyson Foods Senior Vice President Hector Gonzalez on the company’s protective measures.

Download the video message and other digital assets for media use here.

SPRINGDALE, Ark., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Senior Vice President Hector Gonzalez today released a video message addressing the protective measures the company has implemented in facilities to ensure the health and safety of team members.

Tyson Foods has taken steps to protect its team members, while continuing to fulfill its role to feed the nation. Some of the measures include taking worker temperatures, requiring protective face coverings and conducting additional cleaning and sanitizing. The company is also implementing social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space.

TRANSCRIPT:
We understand that people are anxious during this very challenging time, which is why we believe information is the best tool for combating this virus. We want our team members to express their concerns, so that we have an opportunity to address them timely and properly.  We’re extremely grateful for the work our team members are doing and for the role they play in the critical supply chain that extends from farm to fork. We’ve worked diligently to protect our team members by taking worker temperatures at the start of each shift and identifying symptomatic team members who simply need to be asked to go see their doctor. We’ve required face coverings and have performed deep cleaning at a number of our facilities. We spent countless hours working on social distancing measures, building dividers at a number of workstations and expanding breakrooms by erecting tents to simply give us more room. We’ve restricted visitor access and have encouraged our team members repeatedly to stay home if they don’t feel well. This is an ever-changing situation and we are committed to exploring every way possible for keeping our team members safe.

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit TYSONFOODS.COM to learn more.

Contact: HLI YANG, 479-290-2122 or Hli.Yang@tyson.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TYSON FOODS, INC.
05:31pTyson Foods' Commitment to Keep Team Members Safe
GL
11:38aCOMPANY : 4 Georgia poultry workers dead from coronavirus
AQ
09:43aTYSON FOODS : McDonald's rallies around Ronald McDonald House Charities, providi..
AQ
02:48aTYSON FOODS : Smithfield CEO Argues Against Shutdowns
DJ
04/16Smithfield CEO Says Coronavirus Must Not Stop U.S. Meat Production
DJ
04/16TYSON FOODS : We're Providing Face Coverings To All Team Members
AQ
04/14TYSON FOODS : We are Family
PU
04/13TYSON FOODS Q&A : Why We're Using Walk-Through Temperature Scanners
GL
04/09TYSON FOODS : Smithfield temporarily shuts pork plant due to coronavirus
AQ
04/06Tyson Foods to Hold Q2 Earnings Call on May 4
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 825 M
EBIT 2020 3 399 M
Net income 2020 2 269 M
Debt 2020 11 035 M
Yield 2020 2,74%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,71x
Capitalization 22 224 M
Chart TYSON FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyson Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYSON FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 80,93  $
Last Close Price 62,34  $
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel W. White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Dean Banks President & Director
John H. Tyson Chairman
Stewart F. Glendinning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott J. Spradley Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYSON FOODS, INC.-33.13%22 224
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION11.31%27 002
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.99%18 858
WH GROUP LIMITED-0.53%14 106
JBS SA-0.90%10 574
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-40.50%4 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group