Tyson Foods : Our Commitment to Keeping our Team Members Safe

While COVID-19 has changed our world, our commitment to keeping our team members safe has not. The work happening daily at our plants in towns big and small is remarkable.

Hard-working moms and dads, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles are showing up at our plants to provide not just our community with food, but the country.

As a major employer and an essential business operating in this time of crisis, safety of our team members has never been more important. What we are doing to protect our team members is significant.

Implemented stringent safety measures that include checking worker temperatures and requiring them to wear protective face coverings.

Implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and barriers in our breakrooms, setting up tents and have designated monitors at each facility to help enforce social distancing. We are also educating team members on the importance of being responsible outside of work and following the CDC social distancing practices at home, in transit, or wherever they may be in their communities.

Sanitize our facilities daily and have increased sanitizing for frequently touched surfaces such as doors and tables while encouraging frequent and increased hand washing.

Relaxed our attendance policy to encourage people to stay home when they're sick.

Waived a five consecutive day waiting period for short-term disability benefits so employees can receive pay while they're sick with the flu or COVID-19.

Increased short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30, 2020, for team members who are unable to work due to illness.

Waived the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps. We've waived co-pays for the use of telemedicine and are relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.

Will pay eligible team members a $500 'thank you' bonus in early May.

Education is one of the strongest defenses against this virus. Our 'We Care' program, which launched four years ago, is just one of many ways we're keeping team members informed. The program encourages open and honest communication among team members, with their supervisors, and with our executive leaders. This is in addition to daily team meetings, printed and digital communications translated into multiple languages, on-site translators, and check- ins with supervisors to ensure each team member is aware and informed of the safety measures we've put in place and their role in complying with them.

Our team members continue to show incredible commitment through all of this. Our legislators, health officials, unions, and others are also working hard as partners in protecting our workers.

Our frontline food workers are our heroes, and I know the world joins me in thanking them for all they're doing to keep our food supply strong while we do everything we can to keep them safe.

We will get through this together.