Tyson Foods : Partnering with Suppliers to Feed the World

First and foremost, we want to thank our suppliers of cattle and hogs for all you're doing to help us supply safe, affordable, high quality beef and pork to our customers and consumers during this exceptionally unprecedented and trying time.

Our teams are working hard to ensure our beef and pork facilities continue to operate at or very near normal production rates. We continue to provide updated education to all our team members on ways to practice social distancing, good hygiene, the importance of handwashing, avoiding travel, and large social gatherings to minimize exposure and slow the progression of the COVID virus. In addition, we have implemented a strict policy on visitors to our offices and facilities, which requires pre-screening and restricts access only to those considered essential for business purposes.

Our Tyson team members' health and safety remain a top priority at all times. Should a team member employed at one of our plants test positive for COVID-19, we intend to follow guidance and requirements from the CDC, the US Department of Health (USDH), and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

As recent history has proven following last summer's fire at our Finney County beef facility, the breadth of our Fresh Meats beef and pork business, our strong team of dedicated protein experts, and our multiple production locations provides us flexibility to find solutions for relocating livestock and product programs, should a situation arise requiring us to do so.

I can assure you that the Tyson enterprise leadership team continues to monitor the evolving global and national situation surrounding COVID-19 and we are committed to being responsive and supportive during this unprecedented time. Again, we are thankful for the relationship we have with our suppliers and for their dedication to our business, our customers, our consumers and the high-quality livestock they raise. Together we are partnering to continue to show the world how much good food can do.

