Tyson Foods : Partnering with Suppliers to Feed the World

We are committed to feeding the world, and that begins with the relationships we have with our independent livestock producers who provide us with high quality livestock.
First and foremost, we want to thank our suppliers of cattle and hogs for all you're doing to help us supply safe, affordable, high quality beef and pork to our customers and consumers during this exceptionally unprecedented and trying time.
Our teams are working hard to ensure our beef and pork facilities continue to operate at or very near normal production rates. We continue to provide updated education to all our team members on ways to practice social distancing, good hygiene, the importance of handwashing, avoiding travel, and large social gatherings to minimize exposure and slow the progression of the COVID virus. In addition, we have implemented a strict policy on visitors to our offices and facilities, which requires pre-screening and restricts access only to those considered essential for business purposes.
Our Tyson team members' health and safety remain a top priority at all times. Should a team member employed at one of our plants test positive for COVID-19, we intend to follow guidance and requirements from the CDC, the US Department of Health (USDH), and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
As recent history has proven following last summer's fire at our Finney County beef facility, the breadth of our Fresh Meats beef and pork business, our strong team of dedicated protein experts, and our multiple production locations provides us flexibility to find solutions for relocating livestock and product programs, should a situation arise requiring us to do so.
I can assure you that the Tyson enterprise leadership team continues to monitor the evolving global and national situation surrounding COVID-19 and we are committed to being responsive and supportive during this unprecedented time. Again, we are thankful for the relationship we have with our suppliers and for their dedication to our business, our customers, our consumers and the high-quality livestock they raise. Together we are partnering to continue to show the world how much good food can do.
***
Author
Steve Stouffer is group president of Tyson Fresh Meats and responsible for overseeing all aspects of beef and pork production and sales, as well as the company's live swine subsidiary. He reports to the President and CEO of Tyson Foods.
Based in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, Tyson Fresh Meats is the nation's largest beef processor and third largest pork processor and generates approximately half of Tyson Foods' total annual sales and revenue.
Steve joined IBP, inc., which later became Tyson Fresh Meats, in 1982 as a beef carcass merchandiser. He since has held numerous management and officer-level positions in beef and pork sales and led the company's beef division as the senior vice president of beef margin management. He also served as president of Tyson Fresh Meats before being named to his current position in 2018.
A native of Kaneville, Ill., Steve graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's degree in animal science. He and his wife Linda live in Jefferson, South Dakota.
Disclaimer
Tyson Foods Inc. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 18:23:06 UTC