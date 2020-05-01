Log in
TYSON FOODS, INC.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
Tyson Foods Welcomes Actions to Strengthen America's Food Supply Chain

05/01/2020 | 08:29pm EDT

SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) today issued the following statement:

“This week, the U.S. government took decisive action to recognize the essential work of our industry and company, as well as our farmers and producers, by prioritizing support for meat and poultry processors and producers and clarifying the standards America should follow to return workers safely back to the workplace.

We thank the Administration for this action and look forward to working with the Department of Agriculture, OSHA and the CDC to help ensure we can meet our mission to produce and market trusted, quality food products. The safety of our workers comes first and we are pleased that this will enhance our ability to protect them, their families and our communities.”

For more information on Tyson Foods’ response to COVID-19, click here.

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit TYSONFOODS.COM to learn more.

Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-290-2122 

Category: IR, Newsroom 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
