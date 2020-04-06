Log in
Tyson Foods to Hold Q2 Earnings Call on May 4

04/06/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

SPRINGDALE, Ark., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will hold its second quarter 2020 earnings call Monday, May 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern. We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10140911. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, up to and including after the call has started. 

Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-890-1795
International Toll: 1-412-717-9589

To listen to the live webcast, an archived replay or to view the accompanying slides, go to the company’s investor website at http://ir.tyson.com. The webcast also can be access by using the direct link https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2159378/7239BF68E396E50F4A8EA0613FA51B16.

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free:855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 10140911

A telephone replay will be available until June 4 at:

The earnings call will be webcast (live and replay) at http://ir.tyson.com and on the Tyson IR App. Please note that the Tyson IR App will not be supported by the developer going forward and will be unavailable after May 31.

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

Media Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-290-6111
Investor Contact: Jon Kathol, 479-290-4235
Category: IR
Source: Tyson Foods

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 875 M
EBIT 2020 3 423 M
Net income 2020 2 307 M
Debt 2020 11 035 M
Yield 2020 3,15%
P/E ratio 2020 8,63x
P/E ratio 2021 7,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 19 767 M
Chart TYSON FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyson Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYSON FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 82,36  $
Last Close Price 54,15  $
Spread / Highest target 84,7%
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel W. White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Dean Banks President & Director
John H. Tyson Chairman
Stewart F. Glendinning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott J. Spradley Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYSON FOODS, INC.-40.88%21 125
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION7.25%25 082
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.1.14%18 420
WH GROUP LIMITED-0.95%13 726
JBS SA-4.96%10 470
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-46.17%4 516
