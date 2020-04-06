Tyson Foods to Hold Q2 Earnings Call on May 4

SPRINGDALE, Ark., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will hold its second quarter 2020 earnings call Monday, May 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern. We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10140911 . Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, up to and including after the call has started.



Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-890-1795 International Toll: 1-412-717-9589

To listen to the live webcast, an archived replay or to view the accompanying slides, go to the company’s investor website at http://ir.tyson.com. The webcast also can be access by using the direct link https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2159378/7239BF68E396E50F4A8EA0613FA51B16.

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 10140911

A telephone replay will be available until June 4 at:

The earnings call will be webcast (live and replay) at http://ir.tyson.com and on the Tyson IR App. Please note that the Tyson IR App will not be supported by the developer going forward and will be unavailable after May 31.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

Media Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-290-6111

Investor Contact: Jon Kathol, 479-290-4235

Category: IR

Source: Tyson Foods