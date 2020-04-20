Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tyson Foods, Inc.    TSN

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tyson Fresh Meats to Resume Limited Operations at Columbus Junction Pork Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 08:28pm EDT

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN: TSN), will resume limited operations at its pork plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, on Tuesday after being idle for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Our first priority is protecting our team members while they fulfill their critical mission of feeding families across the country during this challenging time,” said Tyson Foods President Dean Banks. “We plan to increase production at Columbus Junction gradually, with the safety of our team members top of mind.”

Tyson Foods formed a coronavirus task force in January and has implemented numerous measures to protect workers. It was one of the first food companies to start taking worker temperatures and is in the process of installing more than 150 infrared temperature scanners in its facilities.

The company started efforts to secure a supply of face coverings before the CDC recommended them and now requires their use in all facilities.

In an effort to promote social distancing, many company facilities have installed workstation dividers and are providing more breakroom space.

The Columbus Junction pork plant, which produces fresh, boxed pork for shipment to foodservice and retail customers around the world, is an important market outlet to hundreds of independent pig farmers in the region.

Tyson Foods’ other meat and poultry plants continue operations, with some running at reduced levels of production either due to the planned implementation of additional worker safety precautions or worker absenteeism. The company has suspended production for a day at some locations for additional deep cleaning and sanitization.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit TYSONFOODS.COM to learn more.

Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-290-2122 

Category: IR, Newsroom 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TYSON FOODS, INC.
08:28pTyson Fresh Meats to Resume Limited Operations at Columbus Junction Pork Plan..
GL
01:32pTYSON FOODS : States work to keep meat plants open despite virus outbreaks
AQ
10:17aTYSON FOODS' : Commitment to Keep Team Members Safe
AQ
04/17Tyson Foods' Commitment to Keep Team Members Safe
GL
04/17COMPANY : 4 Georgia poultry workers dead from coronavirus
AQ
04/17TYSON FOODS : McDonald's rallies around Ronald McDonald House Charities, providi..
AQ
04/17TYSON FOODS : Smithfield CEO Argues Against Shutdowns
DJ
04/16Smithfield CEO Says Coronavirus Must Not Stop U.S. Meat Production
DJ
04/16TYSON FOODS : We're Providing Face Coverings To All Team Members
AQ
04/14TYSON FOODS : We are Family
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 825 M
EBIT 2020 3 399 M
Net income 2020 2 269 M
Debt 2020 11 035 M
Yield 2020 2,74%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 22 756 M
Chart TYSON FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyson Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYSON FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 80,93  $
Last Close Price 62,34  $
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel W. White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Dean Banks President & Director
John H. Tyson Chairman
Stewart F. Glendinning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott J. Spradley Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYSON FOODS, INC.-29.86%22 756
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION11.97%27 163
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.99%18 724
WH GROUP LIMITED-0.53%14 296
JBS SA-0.90%10 806
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-40.61%4 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group