IMMORTALISED: THE PEOPLE LOVED, LEFT AND LOST IN OUR LANDSCAPE

Memories have fascinated humans from the very beginning. They're a fundamental aspect that distinguishes us from any other living thing that walks the earth. And everyone - from authors and poets, to singers and scientists - has been captivated by the power of memories because they ground us in not only the present, but also the past.

It is in our nature to celebrate and mourn, mark and memorialise those that have come before us and achieved greatness. And it is by remembering them, and the culture, places, stories and rituals of the past, that allows us to learn about our history and heritage, but also form our identity by passing on what truly matters to us.

We believe that the best work comes from partnering with those that share the same ethos. Historic England has been protecting and preserving the heritage of our country for years, and we share their mission to keep memories, culture, history and our identity alive. As this is the very essence that U+I is founded upon.

We both understand the societal impact when the historic and collective memory of a place is not represented in modern day society, and we are both constantly looking for new and creative ways to encourage dialogue around what has been left behind and how, who, what and why we'd like the next generation to remember.

And so we were delighted to host Historic England's latest exhibition of Immortalised : the people loved, left and lost in our landscapeat The Workshop.

The immersive exhibition shines the light on some off the less recognisable or famous monuments across the country, such as a Trafalgar Square lion, the Brighton Peace 'Angel' and the boots on the contested statue of Edward Colson in Bristol.

Each of these memorials hold a key to understanding the past but also have a lesson to pass on to future generations. And the importance of hearing their stories lies with the fact that we are able to understand the challenges they faced and conquered and see how this shaped the future of our collective society.

Whenever we start a new project we make sure that we have a full understanding of the history and heritage of an area and community. No story is too small tell or learn from, so we leave no stone unturned to ensure that we retain the identity of the past in the places that we live in today.

Memories can be powerful, but it is how we recount them so that they become part of the identity of the next generation that is most important when preserving them.