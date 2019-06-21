Log in
U and I Group PLC    UAI   GB0002668464

U AND I GROUP PLC

(UAI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/21 05:48:51 am
138.8 GBp   -0.86%
05:45aU AND I : Holding(s) in Company
PU
06/17U AND I : +I appoints senior development manager as Mayfield moves forward
PU
06/12U AND I : It's time to reimagine our High Streets
PU
Company 
News

U and I : Holding(s) in Company

06/21/2019 | 05:45am EDT
RNS Number : 0306D
U and I Group PLC
21 June 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i


1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

U and I Group Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer


2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Prudential plc group of companies

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name


City and country of registered office (if applicable)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

19/06/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

20/06/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.16%

0.00%

5.16%

125,431,713

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

ORD GBP0.50

GB0002668464


6,481,075


5.16%











SUBTOTAL 8. A

6,481,075

5.16%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights


















SUBTOTAL 8. B 1




B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






















SUBTOTAL 8.B.2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii


Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Prudential plc

(Parent Company)

5.16%

0.00%

5.16%

M&G Prudential Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc)

5.16%

0.00%

5.16%

M&G Group Limited

(wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc)

5.16%

0.00%

5.16%

M&G Limited

(wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited)

5.16%

0.00%

5.16%

M&G Investment

Management Limited

(wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited)

5.16%

0.00%

5.16%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

20 June 2019


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLLIFLARFILFIA

Disclaimer

U and I Group plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 09:44:02 UTC
About