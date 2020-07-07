Log in
U AND I GROUP PLC

(UAI)
U and I : +I appoints Mike Hood to new Senior Management Team as company focses on driving project delivery

07/07/2020 | 11:19am EDT

U+I has announced the appointment of Mike Hood to a new Senior Management Team that will drive forward the regeneration specialist's transformative projects as the UK economy recovers from the Covid-19 crisis.

Mike is appointed to the role of Director of Development and joins from Capital & Counties Properties PLC (Capco). He brings with him a wealth of experience in delivering high-quality, complex developments working in partnership, having held senior leadership roles in a wide range of projects in London including the master planning of Earls Court.

Mike's arrival at U+I follows the roll out of an efficiency programme designed to cut overhead costs and deliver a leaner operation ready to play its part in the UK's recovery. Mike will join Martyn Evans (Creative Director), Mark Richardson (Director of Delivery) and Malcolm Hockaday (Director of Planning) on a new Senior Management Team that will run day-to-day operations of the company, reporting to the PLC Board.

Mike's appointment comes after the developer secured planning consent for Landmark Court in Southwark, a joint venture partnership with TfL that will deliver 200,000 sq ft of commercial space, 36 new homes and public realm improvements, as well as safeguard an adjacent historic burial ground and memorial garden. The business has also recently submitted plans for Morden Wharf, a major regeneration scheme on Greenwich Peninsula that will comprise a new public park, 1,500 new homes and commercial, retail and employment space.

U+I is currently actively seeking development sites, either in partnership with the public sector or smaller private developers, as it looks to bolster its pipeline of transformative regeneration schemes.

Richard Upton, Chief Development Officer of U+I said:

'At a time when U+I's portfolio of large, mixed-use Public Private Partnership schemes is perfectly placed to deliver on a growth-from-recovery agenda led by the Government and local authorities across the country, Mike's arrival at U+I could not be better timed.

'Mike is an exceptional developer with vision and an extraordinarily good pedigree who will galvanise our Regeneration Team, creating a single purpose with their colleagues across our Delivery, Finance and Acquisitions teams.'

Mike Hood added:

'I'm very excited to be joining the U+I team who have a proven track record of creating and delivering public and social value alongside economic value.

'Working together we have a fantastic opportunity to drive the business forward from a strong base with a clear strategic plan to generate significant value for shareholders whilst holding true to our core belief that development must deliver at a local scale, putting people and communities first.'

Disclaimer

U and I Group plc published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:18:01 UTC
