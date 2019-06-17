Log in
U and I : +I appoints senior development manager as Mayfield moves forward

06/17/2019

U+I has bolstered its team in Manchester as it enters an exciting phase in its transformation of Mayfield, Manchester.

Greg Ball joins as Senior Development Manager after five years at Muse Developments where he was development surveyor. During his time at Muse, he was responsible for the delivery of its portfolio of large scale mixed-use development projects across the North West including Stockport Exchange.

Before Muse Greg spent eight years as a Director at property agent JLL where he worked in the North West office agency team, dealing with disposals, acquisitions and development consultancy.

In his new role Greg will lead on the delivery of the commercial elements of the £1.1bn scheme.

Greg Ball, Senior Development Manager, said:

'Being involved with one of the most exciting regeneration projects in the country was too good an opportunity to turn down. I am delighted to be joining a team with an extraordinary vision for large scale regeneration which will change the face of Manchester over the next decade. The Mayfield project is a unique chance to be a part of something special. U+I's plans for the site are grounded in authenticity, using the history of the place to shape the future. It promises to be an exciting journey ahead.'

James Heather, Development Director at U+I , added:

'We are thrilled to welcome someone of Greg's stature to the business. He joins us with a wealth of knowledge of the Manchester region that will be essential as we move forward with the vision for Mayfield. Greg has a reputation for delivering outstanding results and is a well-known individual in the industry. He will play a key role in U+I's strategic planning for Mayfield in transforming it into a vibrant destination for the city centre.'

The Mayfield Partnership, which comprises Manchester City Council, Transport for Greater Manchester, LCR and U+I, has just concluded a public consultation for the first phase of the development.

Subject to planning approvals, the first phase will see the creation of Mayfield Park- Manchester's first managed public park in more than 100 years, alongside an office building and multi-storey car park.

This month the Partnership announced exciting plans to create a major new cultural destination at the iconic Mayfield Depot beneath the former station building. Working in partnership with specialists Broadwick Venues and Vibration Group, the team behindthe hugely successfulPrintworks London, The Drumsheds and Exhibition London, the new venue will be called Depot at Mayfield.

Disclaimer

U and I Group plc published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 14:33:04 UTC
