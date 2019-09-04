U and I : LOOK AT THIS

Home to creative and media businesses in Finsbury Park, our newly refurbished Arts Building is a six-story mixed use building taking inspiration from 1930s New York factory buildings and warehouse style, featuring raw concrete floors with full height windows. Located right next to some of the best tube, rail and bus links in London, Finsbury Park offers fantastic transport links, plus fast access to King's Cross Saint pancreas, Eurostar and Cambridge.

Arts Building has recently been refurbished to provide 45,000 sq ft of industrial-chic office space featuring large, variable floorplates. Already home to a diverse and vibrant community of leading creative, tech and comms businesses, all thriving on the culture and connectivity of Finsbury Park. On the ground floor we have 15,000 sq ft of industrial style office space perfect for brands and businesses that want to shape their world.

Finsbury Park's best-known creative industries hub, Arts Building, has collaborated with SKIP Gallery founders, the artist-curator duo Baker + Borowski, to present LOOK AT THIS, their largest and most ambitious art show to date. A place where art, culture and connectivity collide. Arts Building is filled with over 200 original pieces of art curated from the John Jones archive featuring artworks by Martin Parr, Grayson Perry and Andy Warhol.

Martyn Evans, Creative Director, U+I, said: 'The Arts Building site has lived and breathed contemporary art for more than 30 years and we are committed to ensuring this legacy continues as we redevelop its ground and first floors, from its tenants to the fantastic art collection it houses. We're excited to have SKIP Gallery and their amazing large-scale artworks in residence in Finsbury Park this September, where they'll be playfully turning the value of art on its head.'

Finsbury Park is an emerging part of North London. Its superb transport links and growing culture of cafés, theatres and restaurants make it ideal for a modern workplace culture. Finsbury Park itself is one of London's richest public green spaces and is on the doorstep of the Arts Building.

Six acclaimed contemporary artists have been selected for the thought-provoking exhibition, that will present seven skips, each transformed into skip-inspired artworks, brought together in the extraordinary and expansive ground floor space of our newly refurbished Arts Building. There will also be new works by Sarah Maple and Baker & Borowski.

Featured artists include David Shrigley, Sarah Maple, Richard Woods, Gavin Turk, Maja Djordjevic, Baker + Borowski and Paul Kindersley.

The exhibition is free and open to the public from Thursday 5th September to Sunday 15th September from 11am-7pm daily.

Arts Building, Morris Place, London, N4 3JG

