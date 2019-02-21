U and I : News Weston Homes latest partner in U+I's Old Vinyl Factory 21.02.19

Assembly Buildings will deliver 181 new homes alongside 13,000 sq. ft. retail space.

Weston Homes has purchased the Assembly Buildings at the Old Vinyl Factory in Hayes from specialist regeneration developer U+I and will be developing 181 newly built one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on the site, with construction set to begin later this year.

The Assembly Buildings are located at the heart of U+I's 18-acre Hayes development, the former home of the EMI record plant where ground-breaking records by The Beatles and Pink Floyd were pressed, which is located just minutes from Hayes & Harlington Station.

Planning approval for the 7 storey Assembly Buildings was granted in 2018 and the development will house 181 new apartments, of which 52 will be affordable, and 13,000sq ft retail space on the ground floor.

The retail space in the Assembly Buildings will remain in U+I's ownership. CBRE and Nick Sweeney acted for U+I.

Rebecca Selby, Senior Development Manager at U+I, said: 'We are pleased to be working with Weston Homes to bring a new phase of homes and commercial space to The Old Vinyl Factory. Drawing on the site's incredible architectural and cultural heritage as the former headquarters of EMI and His Master's Voice, The Assembly Buildings will provide a focal point at the heart of the site for The Old Vinyl Factory's growing community.'

The Old Vinyl Factory is a mix of re-imagined Art Deco office buildings, new homes, innovation and educational hubs, restaurants, shops, gym, cinema and a GP Practice. By the time it is completed in 2022, The Old Vinyl Factory will have 642 new homes.

Completed residential units within the development include The Boiler House, The Gatefold and the Material Store.

JLL property group's recent study suggests Hayes will be a key beneficiary of the Elizabeth line and is likely to outperform the rest of the capital in terms of house price growth over the next five years.

About The Old Vinyl Factory

www.theoldvinylfactory.com

The Old Vinyl Factory Site, Blyth Road, Hayes

About U+I

U+I is a specialist regeneration developer and investor.With a £9.5bn portfolio of complex, mixed-use, community-focused regeneration projects including a £140m investment portfolio, we are unlocking urban sites bristling with potential in the London, Manchester and Dublin city regions. We exist to create long-term socioeconomic benefit for the communities in which we work, delivering sustainable returns to our shareholders.To find out more, visit www.uandiplc.com or follow us @uandiplc

About Weston Homes

www.weston-homes.com