Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  U and I Group PLC    UAI   GB0002668464

U AND I GROUP PLC

(UAI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/04 11:35:02 am
141.6 GBp   -0.98%
02:32aU AND I : Planning permission at Swanley Shopping Centre
PU
09/04U AND I : Look at this
PU
08/27U AND I : Clarification following press article
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U and I : Planning permission at Swanley Shopping Centre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:32am EDT
RNS Number : 2590L
U and I Group PLC
05 September 2019

5 September 2019

U and I Group PLC

U+I secures planning permission at major investment portfolio asset

U+I (LSE:UAI), the specialist regeneration developer and investor, announces that it has secured planning permission for a mixed-use scheme including new homes and a multi-storey car park at Swanley Shopping Centre in Kent, enhancing the value of the third largest asset in its investment portfolio.

U+I has been awarded planning consent at appeal to transform part of the existing shopping centre and car parking - which it holds within its investment portfolio - into over three hundred new homes, 46,479 sq. ft. additional retail / commercial space, a new community facility and a multi-storey car park. The additional homes and enhanced amenities will increase footfall into Swanley Shopping Centre, adding further value to this investment portfolio asset.

Matthew Weiner, CEO of U+I, commented:

'The Inspector's decision found strongly in favour of this imaginative, mixed-use development in Swanley, which is located less than thirty minutes from Central London in an area of huge potential. It is a strong demonstration of our integrated regeneration business plan and one of many such opportunities within our portfolio, as we look to maximise the value of our assets.'

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

U+I

Nicola Krafft

+44 (0) 20 7828 4777

ir@uandiplc.com

Camarco (Financial PR Adviser)

Geoffrey Pelham-Lane / Hazel Stevenson / Tom Huddart

+44 (0) 20 3757 4985 / 4989 / 4996

uandi@camarco.co.uk

About U+I

U+I is a specialist regeneration developer and investor.

With a >£11 billion portfolio of complex, mixed-use, community-focused regeneration projects including a £154.0 million investment portfolio, we are unlocking urban sites bristling with potential in the London City Region (within one hour's commute from Central London), Manchester and Dublin. We exist to create long-term socio-economic benefit for the communities in which we work, delivering sustainable returns to our shareholders.

To find out more, visit www.uandiplc.comor follow us @uandiplc


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCEASNLESFNEFF

Disclaimer

U and I Group plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 06:31:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on U AND I GROUP PLC
02:32aU AND I : Planning permission at Swanley Shopping Centre
PU
09/04U AND I : Look at this
PU
08/27U AND I : Clarification following press article
PU
08/14U AND I : 12-storey office building added to first phase of £1.4bn Mayfield deve..
PU
08/08U AND I GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/01U AND I : The Powerhouse given green light at U+I's Old Vinyl Factory in Hayes
PU
06/21U AND I : Holding(s) in Company
PU
06/17U AND I : +I appoints senior development manager as Mayfield moves forward
PU
06/12U AND I : It's time to reimagine our High Streets
PU
06/06U AND I GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 176 M
Chart U AND I GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
U and I Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U AND I GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 225,00  GBp
Last Close Price 141,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 76,6%
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Simon Weiner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Wodehouse Williams Chairman
Marcus Owen Shepherd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas H. Thomlinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Barry John Bennett Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U AND I GROUP PLC-32.25%215
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.66%39 865
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.29%34 294
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.79%27 615
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-28.37%27 484
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD8.22%26 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group