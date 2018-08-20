U and I : UNLOCKING LONDON’S POTENTIAL

U+I has been named as a member of the new London Development Panel (LDP2). We see this as an exciting new opportunity to work with the Mayor of London to achieve his aims for development in the capital. It's also a chance to use our skills and expertise gained on our PPP projects to regenerate even more communities across London.

The LDP2 is a promising solution to a problem we've known about for a long time: there's a lot of publicly-owned land out there that would be perfect for development - land that could provide the homes, shops, work and leisure spaces that communities need - but all too often, this land isn't seen as commercially viable to develop. There are blockers and barriers to getting a site to a point where plans can be developed and positive change can happen. So the land sits there empty, underused and unloved.

This is where the LDP2 comes in. The Panel will provide a network of developers, housing associations and contractors public bodies can work with to accelerate the development of public land for housing delivery, bringing them to market quicker and removing some of those barriers to development.

At U+I, we believe that developing unused and underused public-sector land is key to delivering the homes and facilities Londoners need now and in the future. The LDP2 promises to help achieve just that - it is expected to be used to procure and bring forward up to £20 billion worth of development land over the next four years, presenting a unique and exciting opportunity to unlock untapped potential in public land across the capital.

We have long been advocates of Public Private Partnerships as a way of releasing sites for development, and this is a model we'll be bringing to the LDP2. Our model also allows us to to generate substantial socio-economic value and financial returns, whilst ensuring that assets are retained in public ownership. As a company, we're committed to pushing PPP forwards. By doing it well and using it to create great places for people, we will build more trust and opportunity between public and private sector. We look forward to bringing this knowledge and expertise to the London Development Panel.