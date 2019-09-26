Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  U-blox Holding AG    UBXN   CH0033361673

U-BLOX HOLDING AG

(UBXN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

u blox : ‑blox annonces first LTE‑M VoLTE call on Eropean network infrastrctre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 03:13am EDT

Enabling access to voice services via LPWAN without the need for additional cellular technologies.

Thalwil, Switzerland - September 26, 2019 - u‑blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, has announced that, in conjunction with leading telecom operator Swisscom, it has completed a Voice over LTE (VoLTE) call across a live LTE‑M cellular low power wide area network (LPWAN). This is the first time such a call has ever been achieved in Europe.

The call was made over Swisscom's LTE‑M network, using a u‑blox LTE‑M evaluation kit. It followed on from preliminary tests that had been conducted at Swisscom's laboratories and live network, where an array of different voice‑related alarm and emergency functions were all validated. The test configurations included calls from a mobile handset to a landline phone, a landline phone to a mobile, and mobile to mobile, as well as hand‑over switching between multiple LTE‑M base stations.

VoLTE enables voice communication on packet‑switched 4G networks. Being able to deliver voice calls directly over LTE‑M represents a major technological advance for the industry. Such LPWAN networks are designed to prolong the battery life of IoT devices and provide better in‑building coverage. It also means that circuit‑switched 2G or 3G voice connections no longer have to be relied upon, and the necessary infrastructure can be significantly reduced. Consequently the costs that OEMs face, in terms of constituent hardware and implementation effort, can be dramatically reduced. Furthermore, it ensures that OEMs have future proofed themselves against the planned shutdown by many operators of their legacy 2G services.

Building automation, connected health and automotive are among the sectors that can derive benefits from VoLTE utilizing LTE‑M. Key use cases include mobile personal emergency response monitors (for the elderly), connected elevators, car crash reporting mechanisms, fire prevention, residential security and numerous other IoT‑related applications where there are both power consumption and resource constraints to factor in, but a certain degree of voice interaction would be of value.

'This yet again underlines the traction that u‑blox technology is continuing to make within the LPWAN arena, and that we are acknowledged as the go‑to technology supplier by the world's foremost network operators,' states Diego Grassi, Senior Principal Product Strategy, Product Center Cellular at u‑blox. 'Through VoLTE we can eliminate the need for an additional 2G or 3G connectivity to take care of the voice aspect. Instead everything can be handled solely by the LTE‑M network, thereby keeping overall system cost and complexity down.'

'This is an important step forward. Our customers have been waiting for Voice on LTE‑M as an important feature for LPWA networks. There are many applications that require low bandwidth, low energy consumption and voice support, for examples emergency phones in remote locations,' says Julian Dömer, Head of IoT at Swisscom. 'It also opens up an array of new possibilities and reduces complexity for the many IoT use cases that need voice.'

About u‑blox

u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u‑blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost‑effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.

Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u‑blox media contact:
Natacha Seitz
Senior Manager PR and Marketing Communications
Mobile +41 76 436 0788
[email protected]

u‑blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone +41 44 722 74 44
Fax +41 44 722 74 47
[email protected]
www.u‑blox.com

Disclaimer

u-blox Holding AG published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 07:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on U-BLOX HOLDING AG
03:13aU BLOX : ‑blox annonces first LTE‑M VoLTE call on Eropean network in..
PU
03:05aU-BLOX AG : u-blox announces first LTE-M VoLTE call on European network infrastr..
EQ
09/12U BLOX : ‑blox high precision positioning modles provide nmatched performa..
PU
09/12U-BLOX AG : u-blox high precision positioning modules provide unmatched performa..
EQ
09/05U BLOX : ‑blox celebrates half a billion GNSS receivers sold
PU
09/05U-BLOX AG : u-blox celebrates half a billion GNSS receivers sold
EQ
08/29U-BLOX AG : u-blox technologies enable AddMobile's Connected Construction Site
EQ
08/23U-BLOX AG : u-blox reports first half 2019 financial results
EQ
08/23U BLOX : ‑blox reports first half 2019 financial reslts
PU
07/31U BLOX : ‑blox acqired Rigado&rsqo;s Bletooth modles bsiness and extends B..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 389 M
EBIT 2019 19,6 M
Net income 2019 12,8 M
Debt 2019 5,42 M
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 40,6x
P/E ratio 2020 28,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 502 M
Chart U-BLOX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
u-blox Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U-BLOX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 61,00  CHF
Last Close Price 72,50  CHF
Spread / Highest target -3,45%
Spread / Average Target -15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas William Seiler Chief Executive Officer & Director
André Müller Chairman
Roland Jud Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Thiel Head-Product Centers
Christian Koehn Manager-Business Supporting IT Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-8.17%507
THALES2.11%24 451
GARMIN LTD32.99%15 931
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 337
OHB SE2.59%622
I.D. SYSTEMS, INC.-0.36%102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group