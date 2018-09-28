u blox : ‑blox enters worldwide patent license agreement with Philips for 2G, 3G and 4G prodcts

Thalwil, Switzerland - September 28, 2018 - u‑blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, today announced that it has entered into a worldwide, non‑exclusive, patent license agreement with KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (Philips) covering the sale by u‑blox AG (u‑blox) of its 2G, 3G and 4G products for a defined term.

'u‑blox respects the intellectual property rights of others and has always been and continues to be a willing licensee to standard essential patents (SEPs)', said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u‑blox. 'In fact, u‑blox views this as a value‑added differentiator that benefits u‑blox customers and positively distinguishes u‑blox within the module industry. u‑blox remains committed to this strategy - it's how we do business.'

u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u‑blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost‑effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.

