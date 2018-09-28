Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  U-blox Holding AG    UBXN   CH0033361673

U-BLOX HOLDING AG (UBXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

u blox : ‑blox enters worldwide patent license agreement with Philips for 2G, 3G and 4G prodcts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 09:07am CEST

Thalwil, Switzerland - September 28, 2018 - u‑blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, today announced that it has entered into a worldwide, non‑exclusive, patent license agreement with KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (Philips) covering the sale by u‑blox AG (u‑blox) of its 2G, 3G and 4G products for a defined term.

'u‑blox respects the intellectual property rights of others and has always been and continues to be a willing licensee to standard essential patents (SEPs)', said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u‑blox. 'In fact, u‑blox views this as a value‑added differentiator that benefits u‑blox customers and positively distinguishes u‑blox within the module industry. u‑blox remains committed to this strategy - it's how we do business.'

About u‑blox
u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u‑blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost‑effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.

Find us on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u‑blox contact:
Kent Baker
Senior Principal, IP Strategy
Tel +1 (858) 847‑9611
kent.baker@u-blox.com

Disclaimer

u-blox Holding AG published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on U-BLOX HOLDING AG
09:07aU BLOX : ‑blox enters worldwide patent license agreement with Philips for ..
PU
09/20U BLOX : LynQ’s network‑free location tracker featuring u‑blox..
PU
09/12U BLOX : ABI Research -While Chinese Vendors Take Lead in M2M Module Shipments, ..
AQ
09/11U BLOX : ‑blox accelerates the development of low power location trackers ..
PU
09/11U-BLOX : Accelerates the Development of Low Power Location Trackers With u-track..
PR
08/24U-BLOX : Firmly on Track for Expanded Market Position in IoT
PR
08/21U-BLOX HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
07/26U BLOX : ‑blox annonces 2G celllar modle offering an easy pgrade path to L..
PU
07/24U BLOX : Vodafone grants global certification to u‑blox LTE Cat 1 module w..
PU
06/07U BLOX : Seeed announces two new IoT development boards using u‑blox techn..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/15U-Blox Holding AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017U-Blox Holding (UBLXF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017U-Blox Hldg reports FY results 
2016SIERRA WIRELESS : New Direction Getting Established 
2016Verizon looks to be the first U.S. telco to support to Internet of Things app.. 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 438 M
EBIT 2018 63,1 M
Net income 2018 51,5 M
Finance 2018 46,2 M
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 19,09
P/E ratio 2019 17,75
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
Capitalization 983 M
Chart U-BLOX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
u-blox Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends U-BLOX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 160  CHF
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Seiler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Friedrich Fahrni Chairman
Roland Jud Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Tröster Non-Executive Director
Paul van Iseghem Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-28.26%1 007
THALES36.40%29 754
GARMIN16.82%13 790
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.-26.18%3 289
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%2 990
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD--.--%778
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.