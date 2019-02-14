u blox : ‑blox expands Bletooth and Wi‑Fi connectivity software with high performance script soltion

u-connectScript, part of the u‑connect software series, enables easy and interactive development of embedded applications.

Thalwil, Switzerland - February 14, 2019 - u‑blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, has announced that it is expanding its connectivity software offering. In addition to the established u‑connectXpress, previously known as u‑blox connectivity software, the offering now also includes u‑connectScript. The extended software series differentiates the company's offering by further simplifying wireless Bluetooth and Wi‑Fi device development, enabling embedded script applications in the module while reducing complexity and cutting time to market.

'We developed the u‑connect software series to let product developers focus on their main application. Pre‑flashed at delivery, u‑connect manages the wireless connectivity behind the scenes', says Joakim Ryden, Senior Product Manager for wireless IoT modules, Product Center Short Range Radio, at u‑blox. 'Scripting support further increases development efficiency and expands the reach of wireless technology to companies that are new to the Internet of Things,' he says.

u‑connectXpress, the first pillar of the u‑connect series for more than 15 years, has grown into the most extensive software tool for integrating Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth connectivity into devices. Comprising over 130 standard and u‑blox‑specific AT commands, u‑connectXpress lets developers configure device connectivity without having to write and test complex code.

u‑connectScript, the second pillar of the u‑connect series, is the new offering aimed at further speeding up embedded device development. It is based on the JavaScript programming language, widely adopted and with a short learning curve. u‑connectScript uses simple syntax to allow device developers to quickly embed Bluetooth applications right onto the module without requiring extensive experience in embedded systems programming. Developers write their applications using u‑blox' integrated development environment (IDE) or any other text editor of their choice.

Power efficient

u‑connectScript leverages the unique concept of u‑connect streams to efficiently manage data flows between wireless and physical interfaces. This ensures power consumption and performance of the resulting application to remain on par with traditionally developed embedded applications, contrary to other script solutions available in the market.

Secure by design

Security is fundamental to all professional applications and is handled behind the scenes when using any member of the u‑connect software series. Secure Boot ensures that devices only boot up in the presence of original certified software. u‑connect further ensures a high level of link and data security with support for Wi‑Fi enterprise security (e.g. EAP‑TLS), IP end‑to‑end security (e.g. TLS) and LE secure connections for Bluetooth.

Compatibility across products

Applications developed for u‑connectXpress or u‑connectScript can be re‑used across the entire product line and are forward compatible with new product generations.

Broad market appeal

u‑connect and u‑blox stand‑alone modules cater to a broad range of IoT applications such as smart buildings, smart cities, smart industry, including smart lighting systems, industrial sensor networks, asset tracking solutions, and building automation systems. Within these verticals, u‑connect facilitates Bluetooth‑based solutions for cable replacement, configuration and control of equipment using handheld devices, advanced Wi‑Fi connectivity and multi‑radio gateway applications.

u‑connectXpress is available across the u‑blox Short Range product portfolio. u‑connectScript will be available on selected product variants, starting with the NINA‑B3 module.

Learn more by watching the videos on u‑connectXpress and u‑connectScript.

