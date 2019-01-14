EQS Group-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

u-blox AG: New Composition of Board of Directors and Executive Committee



Thalwil, Switzerland - January 14, 2019 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, today announced the following:



Board of Directors

Professor Dr Gerhard Tröster and Dr Paul Van Iseghem will retire and therefore not stand for re?election as board members at the upcoming Annual General Assembly on April 25, 2019. Both have been instrumental over many years in the development of the company: Professor Dr Gerhard Tröster as founding professor since u-blox was spun off from the ETH, and Dr Paul van Iseghem as Vice-Chairman since 2011.

We are very pleased to announce that the board will propose the following candidates for election:

- Dr Annette Rinck as non?executive director to join the Board of Directors of u?blox Holding AG, and

- Markus Borchert as non?executive director to join the Board of Directors of u?blox Holding AG.

Executive Committee

u-blox also announces that Daniel Ammann, member of the Executive Committee and responsible for the Positioning and Short-Range Radio product centers, has decided to leave the company. The Board of Directors regrets Mr Ammann's departure and thanks him for his significant contribution over the past two decades both as a co-founder and Executive Committee member. The Board of Directors wishes him the very best in his future endeavors.

In parallel, the Executive Committee will be reorganized to combine all product centers in one group which will be headed by Andreas Thiel. Mr Thiel is already member of the Executive Committee, as well as being a co-founder of u-blox, and is currently responsible for the product center Cellular, as well as heading the IC design department. Thereafter, the Executive Committee will be composed of five members: Thomas Seiler, CEO, Roland Jud, CFO, Andreas Thiel, Head of Product Centers, Jean-Pierre Wyss, Head of Production and Quality, and a new member, Head of Sales, a role previously taken by Thomas Seiler. The new role will focus on providing strong leadership and strategic guidance in the development of u-blox's commercial interests and will allow Mr Seiler to focus on the strategic vision and innovation. The search for the latter position is in progress.



About Dr. Annette Rinck

Dr Annette Rinck holds a PhD in Applied Economics and Communications Science from the University of Leipzig, a master's degree in Communications Science from the Ludwig-Maximilian's University in Munich, Germany, and a diploma in medical technical science.

She is General Manager for the Saia Burgess Controls and CentraLine Building Management System brands of Honeywell, a Fortune 100 global software-industrial company. Since 2014, she has held various positions at Honeywell, most recently in Process Solutions / Smart Energy and Automotive units.

From 2011 to 2014, Dr Annette Rinck was EMEA Vice President Strategic Marketing & Key Account Management at Eaton Electrical Industries, and GM for the German subsidiary.

From 1995 to 2011, she held management positions in Sales, Marketing and Strategic Planning at Caterpillar, DHL and BMW Group, and led significant turnaround and M&A programs.

Dr Annette Rinck has held board positions in various leading industry associations focused on IoT / Industry 4.0. She is a citizen of Switzerland and Germany.



About Markus Borchert

Mr Borchert has more than 25 years of international experience in the telecommunications, IT and IT services industries. He holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Technical University of Munich and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as member of the Sloan Fellows Program.

Presently he serves as CEO of Nokia Shanghai Bell and President of Nokia Greater China. From 2015 to 2018, Mr Borchert was leading the European operations of Nokia. During his first assignment to China from 2010 to 2014, Mr Borchert received the national China Friendship Award, the highest honor for foreign nationals working in China. Earlier leadership positions with Nokia and Siemens include roles in global sales, strategy, marketing, portfolio management, business unit management and key account management.

Mr Borchert also serves as President of DIGITALEUROPE, Europe's largest industry association for the digital sector, and as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the board of several joint venture companies of Nokia. He is a citizen of Germany.



About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of products supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.



