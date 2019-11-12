Log in
u-blox AG: u-blox and Interdigital sign new license agreement and dismiss litigation

0
11/12/2019 | 03:05am EST


EQS Group-Media / 12.11.2019 / 09:00

Press Release
 

u-blox and Interdigital sign new license agreement and dismiss litigation
 

Thalwil, Switzerland - November 12, 2019 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN, OTC: UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, and InterDigital Group (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, entered into an agreement on 1 November 2019 that includes a license covering all u-blox cellular modules. As a result, all litigation matters between the two companies have been dismissed.

In January of 2019, u-blox had filed a lawsuit against InterDigital Group asking the United States Federal Court in San Diego, California, to determine fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) royalty rates for patents licensed by InterDigital Group.

"u-blox respects the intellectual property rights of others and has always been and continues to be a willing licensee to standard essential patents (SEPs)", said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. "In fact, u-blox views this as a value-added differentiator that benefits u-blox customers by reducing their risk of litigation and positively distinguishes u-blox within the module industry. u-blox remains committed to this strategy - it's how we create value for our customers."
 

About u-blox
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. www.u-blox.com
 

Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube
 

u?blox contact:
Kent Baker
Senior Principal, IP Strategy
Tel +1 (858) 847-9611
kent.baker@u-blox.com

u?blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone +41 44 722 74 44
Fax +41 44 722 74 47
info@u-blox.com
www.u?blox.com


Issuer: u-blox AG
Key word(s): Research/Technology

End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: info@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 910067

 
End of News EQS Group Media

910067  12.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=910067&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
