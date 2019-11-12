EQS Group-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

u-blox AG: u-blox and Interdigital sign new license agreement and dismiss litigation



u-blox and Interdigital sign new license agreement



Thalwil, Switzerland - November 12, 2019 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN, OTC: UBLXF), a global provider of senior positioning and wireless communication technologies, and the InterDigital Group (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, entered into an agreement on November 1, 2019 that includes a license covering all u-blox cellular modules. As a result, all litigation matters between the two companies have been dismissed.

In January of 2019, the United States Federal Court in San Diego, California, to determine fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) rates for patents licensed by the InterDigital Group.

"u-blox respects the intellectual property rights of others and has always been willing to become a licensee to standard essential patents (SEPs)," said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. "In fact, u-blox is a value-added differentiator that benefits u-blox results in this category." create value for our customers. "



