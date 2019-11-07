u blox : Taoglas and u‑blox bring centimeter‑level GNSS positioning solution to IoT applications

Leveraging the u‑blox ZED‑F9P, Taoglas Edge Locate™ helps industry leaders future‑proof their IoT deployments.

Thalwil, Switzerland - November 7, 2019 - u‑blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, today announced that Taoglas, a leading provider of next‑generation IoT solutions, has developed a centimeter‑level GNSS positioning solution. Comprising a high precision L1/L2/E5 GNSS receiver, the u‑blox ZED‑F9P, all the required RF electronics and antennas in a single package, the Taoglas Edge Locate™ positioning module simplifies the development and deployments of IoT solutions that depend on high precision positioning information.

Taoglas Edge Locate addresses the growing demand for highly accurate centimeter‑level positioning performance, which, until recently, was reserved for high value use cases such as guidance systems for precision agriculture and heavy machinery. This changed with the release of the use of additional satellite signals and the announcement of u‑blox F9 high precision positioning platform, which lowered the cost of ownership of the technology, extending its benefits to mass market applications for the first time.

Featuring the u‑blox ZED‑F9P high precision GNSS module with concurrent reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou on multiple frequency bands, the Taoglas Edge Locate module can also use real‑time kinematic (RTK) algorithms to help achieve even faster convergence times and reliable performance, even in highly dynamic applications. The integrated smart antenna is specifically designed and optimized for multi‑band GNSS applications.

High precision positioning enables a range of mission‑critical services and use cases, such as emergency response, smart infrastructure, drone delivery, micro‑mobility, and precision agriculture. Edge Locate's RTK positioning capabilities let end users benefit from centimeter‑level positioning without subscribing to GNSS correction services, relying instead on a local RTK network that Taoglas can also help customers design and set up.

In a press release published by Taoglas, the company's Co‑CEO, Ronan Quinlan, highlighted one way that high precision positioning will benefit IoT applications. 'Take an example from the burgeoning micro‑mobility industry. When granting licenses from a trial, the city authorities would like to monitor the riders of e‑scooters, ensuring riders are staying off footpaths, or parking in designated areas. The problem is that today's legacy GPS solutions don't often know which side of the road a scooter is on. Whereas with our solution, fleet operators can pinpoint within just a few centimeters where a device is located.'

More information on Edge Locate is available at www.taoglas.com. To learn more about u‑blox's high precision positioning portfolio, visit the dedicated product pages here.

About u‑blox

u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u‑blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost‑effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. www.u‑blox.com

About Taoglas

Taoglas is the world's leading provider of next‑generation IoT solutions, combining the latest in high‑performance RF antenna with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for companies with unique IoT challenges. With 10 world‑class design, support and test centers in Ireland, Germany, Poland, Taiwan, China, and the US, in‑house manufacturing in Taiwan and the US, and a dynamic online ordering system, Taoglas helps companies deliver complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost‑effectively. Best‑in‑class support, unmatched consultancy, engineering expertise, and custom design services make Taoglas a trusted adviser to companies across a range of wireless and IoT technologies, from cellular 4G/5G, GNSS, Wi‑Fi, DSRC/CV2X, NFC, LORA/LPWAN to any protocol used to transmit and receive data. This expertise is proven across a variety of use cases in automotive, utilities and smart cities, healthcare, telematics, smart metering and more. Learn more: www.taoglas.com

