U City Public : Notification on Appointment of Auditors for Reviewing the Financial Statement for the First Quarter of Year 2020

05/15/2020 | 09:10am EDT

(-Translation-)

Ref No. U.SET 008/2020

May 15, 2020

Subject: Notification on Appointment of Auditors for Reviewing the Financial Statement for the First Quarter of Year 2020

To:

The President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

U City Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform you that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 3/2020 held on 9 April 2020 has resolved that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2020 shall be postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing situation regarding 2019 novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, of which the agenda to consider and approve the appointment of auditors and determination of the audit fee for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 was also postponed accordingly.

In addition, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a Notification of Capital Marketing Supervisory Board Tor Jor. 28/2020 Re: Preparation and Submission of Financial Statement For the First Quarter of Year 2020 of the Listed Companies, Which Are Unable to Convene the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders Due to the Spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) which stipulated that "In the event of any listed companies are unable to convene the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders and appoint company's auditors due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), such companies are able to submit the company's financial statements for the first quarter of year 2020 reviewed by the auditors in the list of auditors approved by SEC and appointed by the Board of Directors of the company. Additionally, the Company is required to propose the agenda of appointment of the company's auditors as aforementioned in the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders."

Therefore, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 3/2020 held on 9 April 2020 has resolved to appoint the auditors from EY Office Limited to review and give opinion on the Company's financial statements for the accounting period from 1 January 2020 - 31 March 2020 (first quarter of year 2020) by appointing any of the following auditor to audit and give opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

  1. Ms. Siraporn Ouaanunkun, Certified Public Accountant No. 3844 (who signed the Company's financial statements for the year 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and the year 2019); and/or
  2. Mrs. Chonlaros Suntiasvaraporn, Certified Public Accountant No. 4523 (who has never signed the Company's financial statements); and/or
  3. Mr. Chatchai Kasemsrithanawat, Certified Public Accountant No. 5813 (who has never signed the Company's financial statements).

U City Public Company Limited (Registration No. 0107537000459)

21 TST Tower Soi Choei Phuang, Viphavadi-Rangsit Road, Chomphon, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand

T: +66.2273.8838 F: +66.2273.8858 www.ucity.co.th

Following the situation of COVID-19 pandemic is improved and the Company is able to convene the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, the Board of Directors shall propose the agenda to consider and appoint auditors from EY Office Limited as auditors of the Company and determination of the audit fee for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders thereafter.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

U City Public Company Limited

________________________________

(Mr. Sayam Siwarapornskul)

Director and Company Secretary

2

U City pcl published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 13:09:05 UTC
