U City Public : Notification on Resignation of the Director, Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer

Ref. No. U.SET 006/2020

April 30, 2020

Subject: Notification on Resignation of the Director, Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

U City Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform you that Miss Piyaporn Phanachet has resigned from her positions as the Director, Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of the Company due to her necessity to manage certain businesses which will reduce his capacity and performance to work as the Director, Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with effect from April 30, 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

U City Public Company Limited

