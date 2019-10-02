Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  U City PCL    U   TH0329C10Z05

U CITY PCL

(U)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

U City PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of U-W1 (F53-5) (The 12th Exercise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 02:46am EDT

Headline:

Report on the results of the Exercise of U-W1(F53-5) (The 12th Exercise)

Security Symbol:

U

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company U CITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 02-Oct-2019

Report on the results of the exercise of warrants as follows

Number of

Number of

Ratio

Exercise Price

Exercise

Number of shares derived

Number of remaining

Name of warrant

exercised warrants

unexercised

(Warrant :

from exercised warrants

shares reserved

(baht/share)

Date

(units)

warrants (units)

shares)

(shares)

(shares)

Warrant of U CITY PUBLIC

0

180,628,313,882

1.00 : 0.01

6.00

30-Sep-2019 0

1,806,283,139

COMPANY LIMITED No.

1(U-W1)

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common

0

shares)

Signature ________________________________

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Kong Chi Keung)

(Miss Piyaporn Phanachet)

Director

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

U City pcl published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on U CITY PCL
02:46aU CITY PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of U-W4 (F53-5) (The 3 nd Exe..
PU
02:46aU CITY PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of U-W1 (F53-5) (The 12th Exe..
PU
10/01U CITY PCL : Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of U-W1
PU
09/30U CITY PCL : Notification the final exercise and request for suspension of U-W1
PU
09/20U CITY PCL : Acquisition of ordinary shares in Trebren Investments Sp.z.o.o.
PU
09/09U CITY PCL : Notification the exercise of U-W4 (The 3nd Exercise)
PU
09/09U CITY PCL : Notification the exercise of U-W1 (The 12th Exercise)
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Piyaporn Phanachet Chief Executive Officer
Keeree Kanjanapas Chairman
Veerapong Rodjanawarodom Chief Operating Officer
Voraphot Chanyakomol Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Weerawat Wattanatchariya Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U CITY PCL374
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.08%41 687
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-8.02%34 444
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.96%29 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED3.43%27 060
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.23.33%26 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group