U City PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of U-W1 (F53-5) (The 12th Exercise)

Headline: Report on the results of the Exercise of U-W1(F53-5) (The 12th Exercise) Security Symbol: U Announcement Details Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Name of Company U CITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Date 02-Oct-2019 Report on the results of the exercise of warrants as follows Number of Number of Ratio Exercise Price Exercise Number of shares derived Number of remaining Name of warrant exercised warrants unexercised (Warrant : from exercised warrants shares reserved (baht/share) Date (units) warrants (units) shares) (shares) (shares) Warrant of U CITY PUBLIC 0 180,628,313,882 1.00 : 0.01 6.00 30-Sep-2019 0 1,806,283,139 COMPANY LIMITED No. 1(U-W1) Summary Total excercised shares / converted shares (common 0 shares) Signature ________________________________ Signature ________________________________ (Mr. Kong Chi Keung) (Miss Piyaporn Phanachet) Director Director and Chief Executive Officer Authorized to sign on behalf of the company Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

