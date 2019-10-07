U City PCL : SET reminds the last trading day of U-W1 on October 10, 2019

|
Headline:
SET reminds the last trading day of U-W1 on October 10, 2019
Security Symbol:
SET, U
Announcement Details
Investor reminding
Subject
Reminding of warrants' last trading date
Security Symbol
Warrant of U CITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1 (U-W1)
Last trading date
10-Oct-2019
Book closing date of warrant
From 16-Oct-2019 to 06-Nov-2019
Last exercise date
06-Nov-2019
Date of post "SP" sign
From 11-Oct-2019 to 06-Nov-2019
Notification period for the exercise of the warrant
|
From 22-Oct-2019 to 05-Nov-2019
Delisting date of warrant
07-Nov-2019
