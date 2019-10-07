Log in
U City PCL

U CITY PCL

(U)
News 
News

U City PCL : SET reminds the last trading day of U-W1 on October 10, 2019

10/07/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

Headline:

SET reminds the last trading day of U-W1 on October 10, 2019

Security Symbol:

SET, U

Announcement Details

Investor reminding

Subject

Reminding of warrants' last trading date

Security Symbol

Warrant of U CITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1 (U-W1)

Last trading date

10-Oct-2019

Book closing date of warrant

From 16-Oct-2019 to 06-Nov-2019

Last exercise date

06-Nov-2019

Date of post "SP" sign

From 11-Oct-2019 to 06-Nov-2019

Notification period for the exercise of the warrant

From 22-Oct-2019 to 05-Nov-2019

Delisting date of warrant

07-Nov-2019

Disclaimer

U City pcl published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 01:51:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Piyaporn Phanachet Chief Executive Officer
Keeree Kanjanapas Chairman
Veerapong Rodjanawarodom Chief Operating Officer
Voraphot Chanyakomol Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Weerawat Wattanatchariya Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
U CITY PCL374
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.18%41 687
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.53%34 444
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.78%29 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED8.01%27 060
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.22.18%26 534
