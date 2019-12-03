U City Public : Rights for shareholders to propose agenda and nominate qualified candidates to be elected as directors for 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

(-Translation-)
Ref. No. U.SET 027/2019
December 3, 2019
Subject: Rights for shareholders to propose agenda and nominate qualified candidates to be elected as directors for 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
|
To:
|
The President
|
|
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
We, U City Public Company Limited ("the Company"), are pleased to announce that in accordance with good corporate governance practices, we would welcome the shareholders to propose agenda and nominate qualified candidates to be elected as directors in advance for 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The criteria and procedures to propose the said matters are announced on the Company's website www.ucity.co.th.The proposal can be submitted to the Company starting from December 4, 2019 until January 3, 2020.
Please be informed accordingly
Sincerely yours,
U City Public Company Limited
_____________________________
(Miss Piyaporn Phanachet)
Director and Chief Executive Officer
Disclaimer
U City pcl published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 11:07:03 UTC