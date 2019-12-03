Log in
U City PCL    U   TH0329C10Z05

U CITY PCL

(U)
Company 
Press Releases

U City Public : Rights for shareholders to propose agenda and nominate qualified candidates to be elected as directors for 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

12/03/2019

(-Translation-)

Ref. No. U.SET 027/2019

December 3, 2019

Subject: Rights for shareholders to propose agenda and nominate qualified candidates to be elected as directors for 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

We, U City Public Company Limited ("the Company"), are pleased to announce that in accordance with good corporate governance practices, we would welcome the shareholders to propose agenda and nominate qualified candidates to be elected as directors in advance for 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The criteria and procedures to propose the said matters are announced on the Company's website www.ucity.co.th.The proposal can be submitted to the Company starting from December 4, 2019 until January 3, 2020.

Please be informed accordingly

Sincerely yours,

U City Public Company Limited

_____________________________

(Miss Piyaporn Phanachet)

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

U City pcl published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 11:07:03 UTC
