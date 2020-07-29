CarParts.com : Makes Winning Bid in Auction of All-Star Bumper in Support of MRO

Company to Make Additional Donation to Victory Junction

CarParts.com, the e-commerce auto parts company, recently made the winning bid of $20,034 to own the one-of-a-kind memento from the first-ever NASCAR All-Star race at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with all proceeds benefiting Motor Racing Outreach (MRO). Now, CarParts.com will pay it forward by making an additional donation of $20,043 to Victory Junction in honor of Darrell "Bubba" Wallace, Jr., and Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM).

The front bumper off the No. 43 was placed on the No. 34 hauler immediately after an on-track incident between McDowell and Wallace during the NASCAR All-Star race event. Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and McDowell quickly made plans to auction the bumper to benefit MRO with the blessing of Wallace and RPM as well as the aid of The NASCAR Foundation. The bumper proved to be a popular item, and in its first day of bidding rose to over $15,000. A final push put it over to $20,000 with the final bid coming from CarParts.com.

"We are proud and excited to be a participant in the NASCAR community," said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com. "We felt that making the final bid allowed us to continue to do good for everyone in the community - and beyond. We're proud to donate to Motor Racing Outreach on behalf of Front Row Motorsports and #34 Michael McDowell and make an additional donation to Victory Junction on behalf of Richard Petty Motorsports and #43 Bubba Wallace."

For over 30 years, MRO has been travelling the NASCAR circuit, providing spiritual support to drivers and their families. MRO is the center for children who travel with their racing families, providing a safe place to play and learn at the track. MRO also provides a weekly service to all drivers and crew members. The charitable organization relies on donations to continue to travel and serve. McDowell serves as a board member.

"I have to thank our partner, CarParts.com for making such a generous impact to MRO, through The NASCAR Foundation, and to Victory Junction," said McDowell. "It's amazing to see the attention the auction got and what an impact we've all made. I must thank Bob Jenkins (owner) of Front Row Motorsports for having this idea and then letting us all put it together for such great causes."

Victory Junction is a medically safe camping facility that provides a life-changing experience for children, ages six to 16, with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses. The camp was founded by the Petty family in honor of Adam Petty.

"It's like I said before, we're making lemonade out of lemons," said Wallace. "And now we're making a lot of lemonade for the children at Victory Junction and that's pretty cool. Thanks to CarParts.com for making this donation and creating a big win for everyone."

About CarParts.com

With over 50 million parts delivered, CarParts.com has helped drivers across the contiguous United States keep their vehicles on the road. Leveraging our company-owned national DC network, we bring the very best brands and manufacturers directly to consumer hands, cutting out unnecessary costs to provide quality parts at a discount. Combined with our 90-day returns and intuitive mobile experience, CarParts.com makes it simple for customers to get the parts they need delivered straight to their door.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries - the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek - from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners United States Air Force and World Wide Technology (WWT).

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camping facility for children, ages six to 16, with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses. Co-founded by Kyle Petty and his family in honor of their son Adam, the camp is in Randleman, North Carolina. Victory Junction provides life-changing camping experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering, in a medically-safe environment, always free of charge. In addition to traditional camp sessions, Victory Junction’s REACH program takes camp experiences beyond its gates to children and their families at hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses throughout North and South Carolina.

Since opening in 2004, Victory Junction has delivered more than 60,000 camp experiences and has served children from all fifty states and Puerto Rico, as well as four countries internationally. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network of Camps founded by Paul Newman, and is accredited by the rigorous guidelines of the American Camping Association. To learn more, please visit www.victoryjunction.org.

About The NASCAR Foundation

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) established The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. The 501(c) (3) non-profit entity partners with medical experts and other charitable organizations to fund children's health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated more than $36 million to reach more than 1.4 million children. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, please visit: NASCARfoundation.org. Follow The NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter: @NASCAR_FDN.

