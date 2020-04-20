U.S. Auto Parts Sets First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET

TORRANCE, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the largest online providers of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after market close to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

U.S. Auto Parts CEO Lev Peker and CFO/COO David Meniane will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 800-458-4148

International dial-in number: 929-477-0324

Conference ID: 8480069

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live. A telephone replay of the conference call will also be available on the same day through May 20, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 8480069

About U.S. Auto Parts

Established in 1995, U.S. Auto Parts is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including collision, engine, and performance parts and accessories. Through the Company's network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products, all mapped by a proprietary database with applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. U.S. Auto Parts' flagship websites include www.carparts.com , www.jcwhitney.com , and www.autopartswarehouse.com , as well as the Company's corporate website at www.usautoparts.com .

U.S. Auto Parts is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

949-574-3860

PRTS@gatewayir.com

