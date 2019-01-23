U.S. Energy Corp. Provides Operational Update

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced its continued participation in the horizontal drilling program on its existing acreage position targeting the development of the Georgetown formation in Zavala and Dimmit Counties, Texas. This will be the third and fourth participation wells for U.S. Energy in the development program.



South Texas Operations

U.S. Energy will participate in the upcoming Aaron #1 and J.J. #1 wells to be drilled across the Company’s acreage position in both Zavala and Dimmit Counties, Texas. U.S. Energy’s working interest in each well is approximately 12.5% and 16.2%, respectively. Both wells are expected to be drilled during the first quarter of 2019. The Company expects to fund its portion of the drilling through cash on hand.

This will be U.S. Energy’s third and fourth wells to be drilled in the development program. Results have been in line with the most economic wells targeting the Georgetown formation currently drilled to date.

Well Name USEG WI% Initial 24-Hour Rate 30-Day Rate 90-Day Rate J.J. #1H 16.2 % - - - Aaron #1H 12.5 % - - - J. Beeler #1H 30.0 % 1,424 boepd (87% oil) 820 boepd (85% oil) - Beeler Ranch #1H 6.1 % 1,227 boepd (85% oil) 915 boepd (85% oil) 820 boepd (87% oil)

North Dakota Operations

In McKenzie County, North Dakota, U.S. Energy will participate in the drilling of two upcoming wells, the Link 24-12-3H and the Link 24-12HU, on the Company’s existing acreage position. The expected gross drilling and completion cost of each well is approximately $7.1mm and will be operated by Whiting Petroleum. U.S. Energy’s working interest in each well is approximately 3.1% and the Company expects to fund it portion of the drilling through cash on hand. The well is scheduled to be drilled during the first quarter of 2019.

Well Name USEG WI% Initial 24-Hour Rate 30-Day Rate 90-Day Rate Link 12-24HU 3.1 % - - - Link 24-12-3H 3.1 % - - -

Management Comment

David Veltri, Chairman and CEO of U.S. Energy, stated, "We continue to be highly encouraged with the results from U.S. Energy's drilling participation program targeting the Georgetown formation in South Texas. The program continues to generate highly attractive economics in the current commodity price environment. Well results continue to confirm further development potential on the Company's surrounding acreage position where we expect up to three additional wells to be drilled at a significant working interest to U.S. Energy. Separately, we also expect additional future production growth in North Dakota from operators on our existing acreage position. Operating partners of U.S. Energy have continued to positively increase Bakken economics by optimizing completions, leveraging already built infrastructure systems and reducing drilling days. As we enter 2019, U.S. Energy continues to focus on exploiting opportunities across our legacy acreage positions while pursuing acquisition opportunities that will provide an operated platform for capital efficient growth and enhanced shareholder value.”

