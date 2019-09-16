Log in
U.S. ENERGY CORP.

(USEG)
09/16 03:51:11 pm
0.5788 USD   +2.05%
06:27pU S ENERGY : Form 10-k
PU
08/21U.S. Energy Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notice Regarding Non-Compliance with Continued Listing Standards
GL
08/16U S ENERGY : Form nt 10-q
PU
U S Energy : FORM 10-K

09/16/2019 | 06:27pm EDT
Form 10-K - Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405]:
SEC Accession No. 0001493152-19-014181
Filing Date
2019-09-16
Accepted
2019-09-16 17:21:34
Documents
96
Period of Report
2018-12-31

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 form10-k.htm 10-K 2302865
2 ex21-1.htm EX-21.1 2569
3 ex23-1.htm EX-23.1 4441
4 ex23-2.htm EX-23.2 4478
5 ex23-3.htm EX-23.3 6131
6 ex31-1.htm EX-31.1 19001
7 ex31-2.htm EX-31.2 18960
8 ex32-1.htm EX-32.1 8467
9 ex32-2.htm EX-32.2 8495
10 image_001.jpg GRAPHIC 2549
Complete submission text file 0001493152-19-014181.txt 8175602

Data Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
11 XBRL INSTANCE FILE useg-20181231.xml EX-101.INS 1563772
12 XBRL SCHEMA FILE useg-20181231.xsd EX-101.SCH 68594
13 XBRL CALCULATION FILE useg-20181231_cal.xml EX-101.CAL 93836
14 XBRL DEFINITION FILE useg-20181231_def.xml EX-101.DEF 252215
15 XBRL LABEL FILE useg-20181231_lab.xml EX-101.LAB 494955
16 XBRL PRESENTATION FILE useg-20181231_pre.xml EX-101.PRE 389818
Mailing Address 950 SOUTH CHERRY STREETSUITE 1515DENVER CO 80246
Business Address 950 SOUTH CHERRY STREETSUITE 1515DENVER CO 80246 303 993 3200
US ENERGY CORP (Filer) CIK: 0000101594 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 830205516 | State of Incorp.: WY | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 10-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 000-06814 | Film No.: 191095398
SIC: 1311 Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas
Assistant Director 4

Disclaimer

U.S. Energy Corporation published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 22:26:04 UTC
